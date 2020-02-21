Warren best represents the center
In this time of political division, I think it’s important for people to look to the center. We have Donald Trump on the right and various candidates on the left. I think there is one candidate though that people are not considering and she comes from Oklahoma. Elizabeth Warren was raised in Norman, daughter of a homemaker who later worked for Sears and a WWII flight instructor who returned to work as a salesman. Her family struggled financially when her father had a heart attack. Elizabeth had to go to work waiting tables at the early age of 13.
Warren’s experience as a public school teacher working with disabled children makes her uniquely positioned to deal with public school reform issues. She will fund the schools and return teacher respect to the classroom.
According to Warren "I was a Republican because I thought that those were the people who best supported markets". However, she left the Republican Party because it is no longer "principled in its conservative approach to economics and to markets" and is instead tilting the playing field in favor of large financial institutions and against middle-class American families. She worked on the National Bankruptcy Review Commission to oppose legislation intended to severely restrict consumer’s right to file for bankruptcy. She was instrumental in getting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Troubled Asset Relief Programs started. TARP was instrumental in stabilizing the country's financial system, restoring economic growth, and mitigating foreclosures in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The CFPB has handled 1.2 million consumer complaints and returned $12 billion in funding back to consumers.
When choosing a candidate for the most important leadership position in the free world, perhaps we should choose a person who has already proven that she will do whatever it takes to help the American working family. Okies are a tough breed of people and I think we should vote for one of our own. One who has vision and a working plan to accomplish that vision.
Shauna Evans
NORMAN
