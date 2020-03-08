The recent OU Student sit in was an example of young adults exercising their rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances. This same Amendment guarantees Ms. Mandeville the right to speak against their actions along with the Norman Transcript’s right to publish her comments.
From TV and press coverage I conclude the OU Students “assembled and petitioned” the government (OU) in a peaceable manner. The real issue here, in my opinion, is Ms. Mandeville’s response. Her reference to black minority students frequently enjoy special privilege regarding tuition is incorrect. Not all sit in students were “black minority students” according to the TV videos I saw. She failed to specifically identify the conditions justifying “special privileges.”
Her reference to “modern parenting” is just a reference to an often made invalid opinion about youth today uttered by many uninformed in the older generations. It has been going on for many years. These young adults, presumable 18 to 22 years of age, are exercising their rights. Her opinion about youth and parenting today fails to cite a validating document. I was 19 years of age when drafted into the Army during the Korean War. By the way, she probably considers my GI bill that paid part of my OU tuition following discharge a “special privilege.” In fact it was. Maybe others earned their special privilege, too.
Her reference to language used in the past is not applicable to language used today. Language is a powerful weapon and should be used carefully. Language can be a symbol of wrongs committed traumatizing some who hear it. There are educated manners in which to reference past wrongs without using language considered hateful by today’s standards. OU needs to better educate their staff on how to do this. No doubt past racial events document the need for OU to make changes regarding racial issues. The young OU adults were in their rights to conduct a peaceful sit in to emphasize their opinion there is a need for change.
Her closing statement defines her thinking on this issue to me. It says: ”There is ample evidence that being attentive to disruptive, totally unwarranted behavior results in pandemic childishness and exaggerated sensitivity. All in the name of diversity.” She did not reference the source of “ample evidence.” Ms. Mandeville’s “language” in her letter exhibited a racist, discriminatory way of thinking to me.
The U.S. Constitution First Amendment supports the OU Student’s right to redress their grievances along with Ms. Mandeville’s right to object and the Norman Transcript’s right to publish her objection. We need to be careful of the language we use both in the classrooms and in our public letters so as to respect each other’s rights, not condemn each other for exercising them.
Richard C. Hall
NORMAN
