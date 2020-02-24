We contributed, now expand Medicaid
After the Iowa caucus I heard a funny joke. How many times can you shoot yourself in the foot? Ask a Democrat.
And here’s a funny one about Republicans and Oklahoma voters. We work hard, put in long days and live one illness or accident from financial ruin.
We strive to enjoy our work. We pay our taxes, all of them. Then we want to be left alone. Except there is still that one thing. See, no matter how honest and hard we work we still can’t afford or access basic health care. And without health? Well you probably won’t starve to death.
And why can’t we afford healthcare? There is blame enough to go around but is it really individual failings, genetics, vaccines, dysfunctional families, small businesses or church charities? No, Oklahoma voters shoot ourselves in the foot with the vote. Our strongest weapon. Ask anybody. Any individual, regardless of party or religion. We vote, and this is what we get. Government that refuses to pay the wages needed to attract quality educators, but believe an ad campaign should do the trick. We can’t afford to care for our sick, but you’ll love it here. You’ll get discounts on educational supplies, and sometimes have the joy of feeding little Johnny.
Or, how about this, we have contributed to the national coffers as owed but refuse to accept the bounty due us, specifically, but not solely, in the form of expanded Medicaid? Our elected leaders protect us from the federal government, by denying us what is ours by nature of the union. We earned those federal dollars.
Who is the wise guy voting for that? And who is the wise guy that thinks they can coerce a few individuals to work by withholding health services to the frail? Even more, who are you people voting for that? We can be do better.
Michael Lock
NORMAN
Litter along I-35 needs to be picked up
I am writing to express my disappointment, concern and lack of understanding about why there is such a significant litter problem along Highway 9. Both north and south sides of Highway 9 east of Interstate 35 are littered with all kinds of trash. It is a dismal representation of the good people of Norman.
I recall that not so long ago, there were crews of folks who picked up litter regularly. Perhaps they were non-violent offenders with misdemeanor offenses? If this program no longer exists, it should be reinstated. I believe that the majority of Norman citizenry would support such a program. It seems to be a win-win situation – taxpayers are receiving a level of reimbursement for tax dollars spent to house inmates. And, I feel certain that some inmates would welcome the opportunity to spend time outdoors. Of course, those picking up the litter would have to be thoroughly vetted. But I’d like to see decision makers at the local and state levels of government explore this option again. If it seems reasonable to reinstate the program, I would hope that it would be done.
As a lifelong resident of Norman, I appreciate your attention to this concern.
Janette Cline
NORMAN
