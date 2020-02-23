We need to expand Medicaid
After the Iowa caucus I heard a funny joke. How many times can you shoot yourself in the foot? Ask a Democrat.
And here’s a funny one about Republicans and Oklahoma voters. We work hard, put in long days and live one illness or accident from financial ruin.
We strive to enjoy our work. We pay our taxes, all of them. Then we want to be left alone. Except there is still that one thing. See, no matter how honest and hard we work we still can’t afford or access basic health care. And without health? Well you probably won’t starve to death.
And why can’t we afford healthcare? There is blame enough to go around but is it really individual failings, genetics, vaccines, dysfunctional families, small businesses or church charities? No, Oklahoma voters shoot ourselves in the foot with the vote. Our strongest weapon. Ask anybody. Any individual, regardless of party or religion. We vote, and this is what we get. Government that refuses to pay the wages needed to attract quality educators, but believe an ad campaign should do the trick. We can’t afford to care for our sick, but you’ll love it here. You’ll get discounts on educational supplies, and sometimes have the joy of feeding little Johnny.
Or, how about this, we have contributed to the national coffers as owed but refuse to accept the bounty due us, specifically, but not solely, in the form of expanded Medicaid? Our elected leaders protect us from the federal government, by denying us what is ours by nature of the union. We earned those federal dollars.
Who is the wise guy voting for that? And who is the wise guy that thinks they can coerce a few individuals to work by withholding health services to the frail? Even more, who are you people voting for that? We can be do better.
Michael Lock
NORMAN
