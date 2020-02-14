We need to prove we are an inclusive community
Just last week the Norman City Council passed a resolution apologizing for the city’s status as a sundown town with Mayor Clark stating “The point of the proclamation is not to make people feel bad, it’s to acknowledge where we were and where we want to go in the future.” It was a highlight of the week and a long time coming. That was last week. This week saw an about face. The City Council sat in session to study the recommendations provided by Inclusive Community Sub-Committee on Tuesday the 4th of February. One of the major topics was the controversial recommendation to declare Norman a sanctuary city.
There are plenty of reasons to justify either approving or disapproving a declaration to make Norman a sanctuary city. Instead of focusing on valid and justifiable concerns, residents took aim at others that may be different than us in some way. Residents stood at the podium and addressed the dais with descriptions that included ‘the Mexicans’, ‘those people’, and ‘gang members’. One resident commented “there’s cities in Southern California that you cannot tell that they’re in the United States except for the street signs.” Other residents compared immigrants to terrorists and used recent crimes in neighborhoods to demonize people of Hispanic decent. The rhetoric was not only hurtful but also harmful to a greater conversation about the sanctity and dignity of every human being.
It has been over 50 years since Dr. Henderson moved to Norman. Our town has been shaped with a diverse population that largely lives together in relative peace. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive community, one that is the best place to live, work, and play in Oklahoma. Last week proves we’ve come a long way. This week proves that we still have a long ways to go.
Christopher Moore
NORMAN
Support bill that regulates wild animal possession
Did you know Oklahoma is one of only five state that does not regulate the private possession of wild and dangerous animals? In Oklahoma, anyone can own a lion, tiger or bear with no license or oversight of any kind.
House Bill 3604, the Dangerous Wild Animals in Captivity Act, is currently pending before the Oklahoma legislature. The bill will prohibit the private possession of big cats and bears in Oklahoma. Imagine a firefighter, EMT, or police officer responding to an emergency and, instead of being greeted by a territorial dog, finds instead an angry tiger? These animals cannot be domesticated and cannot be kept safely as a pet. It's only a matter of time before a tornado, flood or high winds cause the escape of these animals and a confrontation with a member of the public or first responder.
I support this common-sense pubic safety bill and I hope you will too. Please call your state representative and ask him/her to vote YES on HB 3604.
Mary Freiburger
NORMAN
