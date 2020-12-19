Why the Founding Fathers chose the Electoral College
Editor, The Transcript:
Once again, Hillary Clinton has exposed her ignorance of Constitutional history.
She is calling to abolish the Electoral College and establish the popular vote to elect the president.
What she conveniently chooses to ignore is the reason for the Electoral College to begin with.
It is to ensure that all states have equal status, not equal weight, in choosing the executive.
The reason the United States has a bicameral federal legislature is to ensure that highly populated states are not allowed to dictate to less populated states if those states have similar political philosophies or interests.
Population is already considered in the electoral process through the Electoral College’s use of total number of representatives and senators as the basis for the number of electoral votes each state is permitted.
Higher populated states already have a built-in advantage through having a greater number of representatives in the House.
She and others should simply bother to re-read documents like the Federalist Papers or other founding historical writing to perhaps “reacquaint” themselves with our founding.
Fortunately she personally has only a single vote.
Unfortunately, she was one of the electors from New York, so her personal preference outweighed the single votes of the deplorables in her adopted state.
Looking at statistics of both the 1992 and 1996 presidential elections, Bill Clinton received less than 50% of the popular vote each time, yet managed to prevail, since third-party candidate Ross Perot pulled significant votes from the other major party candidates.
Clinton’s terms were the direct result of a majority in the Electoral College. Clinton had a plurality of the popular vote but prevailed because of his ability to gain a majority of the electoral votes.
During the 2016 election, for the first time, I could not vote for a presidential candidate because I believed that neither party produced a suitable candidate.
Then in 2020, neither party produced a candidate who will unite the nation.
A few weeks ago, The Norman Transcript, through its Sunday magazine Parade, produced a logical reason for the Electoral College in Marilyn vos Savant’s answer to a reader who asked the Electoral College question.
Ms. Savant hypothetically compared the popular vote versus electoral question in a world where the United States, with its 331 million citizens compared to China’s 1.4 billion comrades, would be competing for influence.
In a United Countries of Earth, wouldn’t we desire some sort of leveling factor to mitigate the massive influence of a single large population base?
As a republic, that is why the founders chose an Electoral College. It is also why we are the United States of America and the rest of the world is not.
LARRY D. STUART
Norman
