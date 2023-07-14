The transition to the middle school concept 50 years ago this fall was a traumatic event in the lives of many Norman teenagers.
Sixth graders were headed to be the top dogs at their elementary schools and then were suddenly whisked off to be lowly pups at the district’s three new middle schools — Whittier, Longfellow and Irving.
The teenage years are tough enough but casting sixth graders with eighth graders was more than many could handle. Fortunately, my class missed the transition by one year.
We completed Central and West junior highs and in 1973 were the last class of true sophomores at Norman High School.
• • •
Central Junior High (now Longfellow) and West Junior High (now Alcott) became mid-highs serving 9th and 10th graders.
Those students would later transition to Norman High, the district’s lone high school until 1997 when Norman North opened.
But the demise of the district’s junior highs didn’t put an end to the Central-West rivalry. To this day, we identify our classmates as Central Cubs or West Wildcats.
• • •
Junior high gave us a larger identity than grade school but it also afforded us long-sought freedoms. Lunch was open campus and the options were many.
West kids had ready-mades at Sooner Dairy Lunch while Central’s students had Cub’s Den, Levi’s, Gillies Drive-In or Dairy Queen. (Some of us husky boys often opted for day-old cakes at Velma’s Bakery).
Another freedom not even contemplated today was smoking. Tobacco smoking was frowned upon but permitted. Even on school grounds at the high school level at least.
• • •
With the change 50 years ago, NHS also transitioned about that time to the modular scheduling system. It was a series of 15-minute “mods” of class time that gave students a lot of freedom.
For several weeks we carried early-computer printouts that showed our daily “mods” or class periods blocked off.
Classes were often over by 1 p.m. “Approved work” let students build schedules around jobs or family responsibilities. The Transcript was an afternoon-delivery newspaper then and the press started promptly at 1:30 p.m. each afternoon.
My work duties were to catch the papers as they came off the press and prepare bundles for delivery to the carriers’ homes.
The mod schedule was criticized by many but it was really a precursor to time-management skills needed later in life.
