National news coverage of the fires that consumed an entire town in Hawaii are gut wrenching to watch. Blocks of homes and businesses were reduced to ashes in a matter of minutes.
One hundred years ago next month an entire block of downtown Norman was similarly reduced to ashes by a fire that began in a corner of the Berry Mercantile company’s basement in the 200 block of East Main Street.
The Transcript reported at the time businesses destroyed were all on the south side of Main Street between Peters and Crawford avenues.
• • •
Businesses burned out included the Security National Bank, Rucker’s Department Store, the Lewis and Taylor Hardware Store, the Berry Mercantile company store, the McGinly Grocery company, a bankrupt store owned by Rucker’s and two smaller buildings.
Additionally, the post office, several bakeries, a furniture store and a drug store were threatened by the blaze.
• • •
Fire companies faced more than flames as they attacked the blaze. Dynamite and shells began exploding as flames reached their shelves in the hardware store.
The crowd of onlookers was estimated at 1,500 persons who stayed well into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Telephone operators working across the street remained at their posts despite flames which threatened their building. Additionally, the nearby First National Bank Building was also at risk.
• • •
Besides the Norman fire crews, two trucks were sent from Oklahoma City soon after midnight. It turns out they arrived just as Norman’s second fire pumper burned out its bearings. The first had gone down earlier.
The trucks covered the 18 miles in 24 minutes and helped keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. In all, ten buildings and businesses valued at $600,000, were destroyed. Half of the town was without power and telephone service.
Norman’s fire chief said if OKC had not arrived, the entire business district east of the railroad tracks would have been lost.
• • •
Security National Bank reopened two days later with the help of neighboring City National Bank, First National Bank and the vault at the Post Office.
Norman’s Rotary Club, formed just a few years earlier, awarded OKC firefighters a silver loving cup and passed a resolution of thanks for its assistance.
“Be it resolved by the Norman Rotary Club that it greatly appreciates this act of kindness upon the part of Oklahoma City, and hereby extends her grateful and hearty thanks therefor, and it hereby pledges its services to its sister club and sister city to the end that the kindly relationship between the two may grow with the years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.