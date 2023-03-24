I just read a press release announcing the fact that "Norman OK Departments of Public Works, Utilities and Parks and Recreation Achieve American Public Works Association Accreditation for Fourth Time."
For no reason I can fathom, the words of old Herman's Hermits song (written by Carole King) came to mind. To paraphrase: "Woke up this morning feeling fine, there's something special on my mind ... something tells me we're into something good." You may ask, "so what?" And "... just what is the American Public Works Association (APWA) anyway?"
Second question first: APWA is a professional organization dedicated to fostering best practices in both public and private agencies providing public works services. APWA is an international organization of 30,000 members, dedicated to serving its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge.
If I remember correctly from Management 101, two major attributes of a professional organization are that first, the organization has a set of standards, and second, that the standards are enforceable. Knowledge of these attributes serves to answer the "so what?" question: (from the association's website) "Accreditation means formally verifying and recognizing public works agencies for compliance with recommended practices set forth in the 'Public Works Management Practices Manual' published by the Association."
Translation: APWA accreditation means that Norman is among the "best of the best" in evaluated categories. For the record, Norman was the first city in Oklahoma to achieve APWA accreditation -- in 2010. A second city, Edmond, was accredited in 2013. In 2023, Norman is one of only 178 cities in the United States and Canada so recognized.
For context: this "Mangement Practices Manual" identifies 534 best practices, which describe " ... the critical elements necessary for a full-service public works agency to accomplish its mission." Not every "best practice" applies; Norman's focus is on 468 practices which apply across the city's staff -- primarily resident in Public Works, Utilities and Parks and Recreation. That said, 11 of 13 departments have a piece of the action. (The police department and municipal court are not involved.) Public Works organizations cannot function without support from finance, human resources, communications, planning services, information technology, emergency management and legal services.
You read above that Norman's first accreditation was in 2010. This didn't just happen. Credit belongs to Shawn O'Leary, who -- upon arrival as director of public works -- saw the need for better organization and focus in accomplishing public works functions. As a certified engineer, he was aware of the importance of professional standards as guides to getting the job done. He was aware of the APWA organization and sought to import its standards to Norman.
This turned out to be a multi-year process, involving the aforementioned eleven departments. Each department had a number of standards to evaluate (some as few as three or four; some as many as 45 - 50). Departments compared its practices with those set out in the APWA manual. Steps included an informal evaluation and assessment, followed by peer review (coordination with similar functions in other agencies/cities), and finally-- accreditation. Accreditation is granted by an APWA Accreditation Council, which evaluates paperwork, and then visits Norman to conduct on-site interviews of selected personnel (and not necessarily the bosses). (Let me offer personal experience from time spent on an Air Force inspection team. Our team received documents outlining plans and procedures from various organizations. We would then travel to "Base X," and spend up to two weeks interviewing personnel at that base -- to see if they really were doing what they claimed. It was quite easy to identify individuals and agencies who tried to bluster their way through the interviews. I suspect the same holds true of the APWA interview process.)
Norman received APWA accreditation in 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2023. Each award builds on the last -- documenting continuous improvement in operations and management. The press release I mentioned cited Public Works (O'Leary), Utilities ("The Great" Chris Mattingly), and Parks and Recreation (Jason Olsen) -- but I know, as they do -- that a lot of hard work by a lot of people went into this endeavor. Weekly meetings involving many staff members, periodic updates and progress assessments and reassessments-- all paid off. Team building and building of "espirit" were by-products. One person deserving singular praise: Cydney Karstens, who served as accreditation manager for this latest effort. Cydney recently left the city's employ for family reasons-- but delayed her departure to see this accreditation made official. Cydney is another of those women writing history in Norman, and another nominee for Norman's pantheon of heroes.
"Woke up this morning feeling fine. Something tells me we're into something good." Congratulations to all.
