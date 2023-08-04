During the month of July, Sirius XM Radio dedicated a channel to the Beach Boys: “Good Vibrations.”
It was non-stop Beach Boys: “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” etc. I went to high school in Garden Grove, California — about ten miles from the beach, and the group was singing about my experiences there.
One of the songs that caught my ear was “Be True to Your School,” and that song was running through my head as I met with Andrea Crowe, principal at Monroe Elementary a week or so ago.
Monroe is looking forward a it’s 65th anniversary celebration this fall. Andrea and I talked about what’s in store.
Some particulars: The event is planed for September 15, and will be both an afternoon and an evening affair. In the afternoon, students and staff will gather for an all-school assembly at 1:15. Some videos of famous alumni (Ryan Broyles, Nat Taylor, etc.) will be shown.
There will a slide show loop playing, featuring past and currents scenes around the school. An all-school picture is planned, along with some music (more on that later).
At 2:30, there will be a reception for current and former teachers in the library.
During the afternoon tours of the school will be led by current and former members of the school’s s Safety Patrol. These are the barest of details, and subject to change, but I hope you get the idea.
The evening festivities promise to be something special. There will be food trucks, speeches by Superintendent Nick Migliorino and Ms. Crowe, the re-dedication of Monroe’s outdoor classroom— and tours.
There will be “Special” performances by Cindy Scarberry’s “Opry Band,” and by Monroe’s own Manyawi group.
I confess I had not heard of Manyawi before meeting with Andrea.
I learned that the group was formed about 20 years ago, after some individuals returned from a trip to Zimbabwe. Members play drums, marimbas and “stomp.”
Membership is something sought after, and is comprised of fourth- and fifth-graders.
This group puts on several concerts a year— and even goes on the road (performances in Edmond, for example).
Instruments were bought through fundraisers and donations, and are the property of the school. I look forward to hearing the group— and likely will bore you later as I sing of that experience.
As with the afternoon program, plans are still in work; more to come.
My meeting with Andrea was not the first planning session I attended. Plans for this anniversary have been in-work for months, with a dedicated group of parents and staff considering all the details: decorations, invitations, food permits, tables/chairs, parking, etc. — even the placement of trash cans.
Some fund-raising is underway to support the event— such as special “65th Anniversary” T-shirts (mine is on order), anniversary brick sales— remnants of construction underway at the school.
I’m not a Monroe alum, but I’m excited, and look forward to September 15!
While I’m on the subject of schools, let me mention a few other things. Hallie Wright, Principal at Norman High, recently mentioned to me that NHS is collecting memorabilia for a “Traditions,” display at the school.
If you have old yearbooks, school programs— even a (clean) athletic shirt— your donation would be most welcome. Be true to your school!
Dr. Terry Adams, airector of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, recently emailed me— excited about that institution’s second year of operation.
He informed me that over 90% of last year’s students are returning this fall, and 85 students (so far) have committed to join the academy this fall.
I sat in on a number of classes there last year— the interest and enthusiasm a the students there is genuine. And I have to mention the Aviation program which is scheduled to begin on August 9 at the Moore Norman Technology Center.
Fifteen students will begin General Aviation classes on that date, leading to specializations in airframe and propulsion as the course advances.
And a year from now, MNTC will offer opportunities to junior year participants enrolled at OAA who are interested in aircraft maintenance specialties. Wow!
(Here’s a commercial for MNTC: I met with Lee Dow, Director of Aerospace and Transportation studies at Moore Norman, and he took me on a tour. Again: Wow! The facilities are immaculate. I’d been there several times over the years — and I hardly recognized the place. Great environment; very student friendly. I’ll write more later.)
I have to say that I’m most impressed with Andrea Crowe— and her absolute devotion to Monroe and its students. I feel the same about Hallie Wright at NHS, Terry Adams at OAA, and Lee Dow at MNTC— and about the many teachers and staff members its been my privilege to meet over the years.
More than lucky — we are blessed. The Beach Boys sang “God Only Knows,” but we know the quality of education available in Norman.
“I Get Around” enough to know good things when I see them. “Come Go With Me,” back to school, and to Monroe’s 65th anniversary. “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?”
