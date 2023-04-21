The “Boyd Street” magazine for April published an article on Cary Bryant, recently named as the officer in charge at the Cleveland County Detention Center. I’ve known Cary Bryant for a dozen years — and it’s my opinion that Sheriff Chris Amason made an inspired choice in picking Cary for the job.
I know Cary from his time working Community Outreach at the Norman Police Department. In that capacity, Cary worked issues involving the homeless (aka: unhoused) population in Norman — and was the “go-to” lieutenant for crisis intervention matters. Crisis intervention, by definition, includes mental health issues, and also the application of appropriate levels of force in dealing with problem situations.
Some time ago, I participated in NPD’s Citizens Police Academy. Instruction at the Academy included a section on the use of force; Cary was the instructor. I learned that — contrary to some public misconceptions, police are trained to use minimal force, if any at all, in dealing with individuals during calls for service.
There’s a definite escalation ladder — standards to which officers are held accountable. I’ve participated in exercises at NPD where officers are put to the test, and I’ve witnessed “after action” debriefs where officers are grilled intensely on what happened, and why. As a Council member, I sat in on sessions involving the training of new officers (not just interested citizens, but cadets in training to become commissioned officers at NPD). The lectures are detailed, and practical exercises as realistic and instructors can make them.
Integral to this instruction was how to handle mental health situations — and Cary was in his element. The “Boyd Street” article pointed out that a significant portion of the population experience mental illness in some form, and that police officers are often encounter persons experience some type of mental health crisis or disorder. Cary took it upon himself to learn about how to deal with these situations. He became the crisis intervention trainer for NPD, and was called upon state-wide to share his knowledge with other law enforcement agencies. He maintained close liaison with State and Cleveland County agencies dealing with mental health. I mentioned Cary’s work in the area of homelessness earlier; one of the causes of homelessness can be traced to mental health issues. I’ve witnessed Cary dealing with these issues during status checks at homeless encampments, and at several municipal and district court dockets. Cary was/is “value added” in these circumstances.
I recently visited the new Detention Center Chief at his new office. Given some recent negative reports involving the Center, I thought I’d ask Cary: “So, what’s new?” It probably wasn’t a fair question of someone who had been in the job less than a month — but I got some positive answers to my questions, with the caveat that there’s more to do. If our recent discussion was Chapter One, there will be a Chapter Two, as Cary has time to settle in. (I already know one of the themes for Chapter Two — something that Sheriff Amason is pursuing with Cary’s help — but I’m not at liberty to talk about it yet. I’m impressed! Stay tuned!)
During our discussions, Cary told me over and over about how impressed he is with the quality of personnel at the Detention Center — and how he feels it’s his obligation to help them to live up to their potential as they conduct their duties. One of the ways he’s doing this is putting more emphasis on mental health training for detention personnel — not just for those new on the job, but as part of a continuing training program. Part of this training necessarily includes emphasis on lessons learned from past incidents. Along those lines, Center protocols are under constant review and update, with an eye on minimizing future incidents. Cary is working with personnel at the Moore Norman Technical Center (MNTC) to ensure top-quality training is available.
Of interest, at least to me, is the fact that MNTC is also involved in training for “guests” at the Detention Center. Cary reminds me that those detained are still individuals deserving of respect. In most cases, charges against these folks have not been adjudicated--they’re still technically innocent. Cary believes, as does Sheriff Amason, that these detainees can be helped along their way by such things as the chance to test for high school equivalency (the GED), or to become involved in vocational training. Because most individuals remain at the Detention Center for a short time, these things may only be introductory in nature — but hopefully the beginning of a journey down a path avoiding recidivism. Those whose stay at the Center only a few days can still benefit from some life skills instruction.
Of most importance is the promise that those suffering mental disorders will not be ignored. These individuals will be offered counseling, and summaries of confidential interviews will be passed on to mental health specialists when detainees leave the Center — with the aim of insuring continued help for that individual.
A bottom line, for now: Cary Bryant is the right person in the right job. He has the right background and credentials, and a reputation for getting things done, and done right. He holds himself to a high standard, and holds those working with him/for him to that same standard. I called Cary’s selection as Chief of the Cleveland County Detention Center an “inspired choice,” and believe the veracity of that statement is manifest in some of the details I’ve shared. If what you’ve read constitutes a successful “Chapter One,” hang on for “Chapter Two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.