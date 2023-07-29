With much fanfare, the City of Norman renamed DeBarr Avenue in 2017. Nearly 35 years earlier, OU removed Edwin DeBarr’s name from the chemistry building.
But it was 100 years ago this summer when the longtime OU professor was summarily fired from his tenured position for defying the university Regents order to cease his political activity, primarily his Ku Klux Klan membership and leadership, according to newspaper accounts at the time.
DeBarr was part of the university’s original faculty in 1892 and the longest serving when fired on June 5, 1923.
He had openly defied the Regents directive and publicly supported fellow Klansman Bob Wilson for governor.
• • •
Gov. Jack Walton, who campaigned on an anti-Klan ticket, removed five University regents and reappointed new ones. The university, he said, needed new blood.
What they didn’t need was DeBarr. A year earlier, according to OU historian Dr. David Levy’s book, “The University of Oklahoma: A History, Volume II,” Regents voted to condemn “Daddy DeBarr” for his political and Klan activity.
His resume at OU was lengthy: Head of the Chemistry Department, founder of the College of Engineering, director of the School of Chemical Engineering, first dean of Pharmacy and started the first herbarium in 1893.
• • •
In the Klan, DeBarr was Grand Dragon of Oklahoma until 1923.
He was later promoted to the organization’s national board. A year later he was named the Klan’s national chaplain.
According to Levy, DeBarr taught chemistry, physics, pharmacy, biology, mathematics and engineering.
He played the organ and led the singing when the university had daily chapel. He was acting president when the president was away from campus.
In the community, he served as the city’s health officer, inspecting dairies and other such entities.
He was an honored Mason, Elk, Odd Fellow and a bank director.
When he was 91, DeBarr’s granddaughter’s husband, Robert Rose, beat him with a tire iron and stole his car. DeBarr died two months later of a heart attack while recuperating at OU’s infirmary at Ellison Hall.
All Norman banks closed for his funeral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.