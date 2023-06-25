Andy Rieger
For The TranscriptThe slow demolition of Adams Tower on the University of Oklahoma campus brought many memories to former dormitory residents. To the west, the former Stubbeman Village mall also came down, briefly revealing the bones of twin theaters upstairs.
The Satellite Twin theater opened in 1972 and catered to college students. Many of us saw the Rocky Horror Picture Show there multiple times.
Freshmen without vehicles found it made for easy dates on weekends. It was closer than the Boomer on campus corner. Nearby there were restaurants like Pinocchio’s and the Village Inn.
The Village Inn served a great breakfast but quickly determined they could make more money selling cheap beer and it became Mr. Bill’s, a local pub.
•••
Norman’s theater history was one of the Chamber of Commerce trivia questions a few weeks ago. Contestants were asked to name the four downtown movie theaters that operated in Norman.
Most correctly guessed the Sooner, the iconic building at 101 E. Main Street. The building opened in the spring of 1929 with the showing of “Alias Jimmy Valentine” with Lionel Barrymore.
Saturday matinee lines looped east on Main Street to the bank corner and beyond. My brother and I cried crocodile tears when Travis had to put Old Yeller down in the 1957 classic that seemed to be shown often at the Sooner.
The theater closed in 1975 with the showing of “Battle of the Amazons,” starring Lincoln Tate and Lucretia Love.
Didn’t catch the opening show in 1929 but, sadly, I did view the final movie in 1975. The building was vacant for several years and was destined to become a parking lot until a group of like-minded citizens convinced the city to purchase and restore the theater.
•••
The Sooner’s Main Street competition included the Oklahoma Theater at 209 E. Main, the University Theatre at 225 E. Main and the Varsity Theatre at 108 E. Main. In the 1940s, with the nation at war, young sailors training here packed Main Street on Friday and Saturday nights. It was a sea of white, one old-timer told me.
The Boomer Theatre at 765 Asp Avenue catered to the campus crowd. It carried the R rated movies and was off limits to teenagers. The Campus Theatre, 784 Asp, also operated for a number of years.
Norman had two drive-in theaters. The first, the Riverside, was on 24th Avenue SW where the Presidential Gardens Apartments stand today. It opened in the summer of 1948 with “The Stallion,” starring future president Ronald Reagan.
The Rancho opened in 1950 with Lon McCallister in “The Big Cat.” It was on east Alameda, just west of 12th Avenue SE. It closed in 1983 and was demolished in 1984.
The Hollywood Theatre opened in 1968 at 1210 McGee with “A Man for All Seasons.” It is now a fitness center. The Cinema East was built about the same time at 1122 E. Alameda.
•••
A number of multi-screen theaters were constructed in the 1970s and 1980s and are but memories today. The Heisman Cinema Four opened in 1972 on the northeast corner of 12th Avenue SE and Alameda.
Across town, the Brookhaven Six theater opened at 36th Avenue NW and Robinson Street, long before there was a Brookhaven Square.
The AMC Robinson Crossing opened, then closed, and opened again on Crossroads Boulevard at Robinson Street. The Hollywood Spotlight 14 Theatre closed during Covid but has yet to reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.