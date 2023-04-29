Stunning is the recent announcement that three quarters of a billion dollars aren’t enough dollars to land a Panasonic plant in Northeastern Oklahoma.
The fact they have enough bluff in on our state leaders to tell them Oklahoma needs to up the ante another quarter of a billion dollars is maddening. The fact our state leaders are even considering a billion dollars to supposedly close this billion dollar deal is not surprising.
Did I use the word billion enough in my opening paragraph? Probably not. I used the word billion a lot because a billion is a lot. We shouldn’t forget this.
The state of Oklahoma’s bank accounts have flourished in the last couple of years with record revenue.
Oklahoma’s general fund receipts will exceed $10 billion this year. That’s a lot.
But it’s easy to remember a few short years ago when Oklahoma’s annual general fund revenue hovered around the $5 billion mark. A 100% increase in revenue in a handful of years is a lot. Have I used the words billion and a lot enough?
So the question must be asked — is writing a billion dollar check to Panasonic, a Japanese multinational corporation with no previous ties to Oklahoma, an appropriate use of state surplus funds? and for what — 3,500 jobs? We create that many jobs every month in Oklahoma and it doesn’t cost us a dime.
To pour salt in the wound, don’t forget Panasonic not only has zero Oklahoma ties but they also are the foreign multinational corporation that left Oklahoma standing at the altar a short year ago. They chose Kansas over us to build a factory in 2022.
In addition to the cash, a demand that stuck in my craw, is they are requesting the state build them day care centers. Now I’m not against day care centers. In fact, I’m very much for them, but what about all the other Oklahoma businesses? Why not build day care centers and help working parents and small businesses all across Oklahoma? Where is the fairness in the state’s consideration of their request?
Enough of the tit for tat, there are many other important glaring strategic questions that should be answered.
First is the question of corporate welfare. I’m a small businessman. I understand incentives work. February is always slow at our veterinary practice so we will offer discounts for routine dental care. We do this to not only help pet owners but to also drive business into the clinic and keep everyone employed.
Midway Deli offers a punch card. After the sixth sandwich you get one for free. It motivates customers to come back in the door.
But do we need to be giving a billion dollar incentive to a publicly traded multinational corporation whose fiduciary responsibility is to return money to its stockholders at the expense of everything else? I say no.
The voters of Mayes County have loudly said no as well. They voted down, with 63% against and 36% in favor, a $150 million ballot measure in November to fund much of the infrastructure improvements that Panasonic is currently asking for.
Another question — does the state of Oklahoma need to give away a billion dollars, which is a lot, to land 3,500 jobs when we are at functional full employment? Mayes County unemployment in February was 3.3%. They’re always about 3% looking for a new job even when everyone has a job.
I get that manufacturing jobs are good jobs. I get that it’s cool to build batteries for Tesla. But where are these workers going to come from? Unemployment across Oklahoma is low. Are they planning on cannibalizing workers from existing Oklahoma businesses?
Maybe they plan on shipping them in from Timbuktu? The population of Mayes County is only 39,000. The population of Pryor is 9,453. At 3.3% unemployment that means 311 folks are looking for work, not 3,500.
The state Department of Commerce touts two large food processing facilities coming to Oklahoma as feathers in its cap — one in Guymon and one in Clinton.
I am familiar with both of these towns pre and post “economic development.” The pre-Guymon and pre-Clinton in no way way resemble the post-Guymon and post-Clinton.
First of all, there were few local workers available for these plants when they opened, so workers were imported. This blew up the already overcrowded schools, underfunded health care system and continued to wear out their already worn out roads.
The locals, whose lives had predominantly revolved around agriculture and the oil industry, had no interest in these jobs. They kept doing what they had been doing.
The college-educated children of the locals had no interest in these jobs either. They went ahead and left the area or the state. So it didn’t correct the “brain drain” that continues to plague rural America and Oklahoma in particular.
Who got what? A couple of corporations got some free money and cheap workers. What did we get? Oklahoma got a couple of rutty industrial towns where we once had quaint agricultural communities.
So state leaders, please don’t give a billion dollars to a Japanese corporation. Give a billion dollars to Oklahoma.
Do you want to improve the lives of rural Oklahomans? Why don’t you work to break up the foreign multinational corporate monopoly on agricultural commodities?
The monopoly has kept prices to the producer artificially low for decades — fattening the middleman, gouging the consumer and running the family farmer out of business. Let’s do that.
How about we invest in daycare centers for Oklahoma-owned businesses so working moms and dads all across the state get some relief? Let’s do that.
Here’s an idea. Invest in common education so our classroom sizes come down, our teachers are paid respectable wages, and our children are better prepared for 21st century jobs? Let’s do that.
Let’s invest in higher education, research and Oklahoma-based start ups so that investment recirculates in local economies instead of being shipped off to the corporate shareholders in another country. Let’s do that.
How about we reopen closed hospitals so more Oklahomans have access to healthcare. Let’s do that.
There are a lot of things we can do with a billion dollars.
In the face of all of the pressing needs of the state of Oklahoma, does using 1/10th of our annual budget to create 3,500 jobs in Pryor make sense?
Let’s not give a billion dollars to a foreign multinational corporation. Let’s give it to Oklahoma. Let’s do that!
