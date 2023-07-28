Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary defines “family” as the basic unit of society — and that definition was quite evident to me when I attended Judge Thad Balkman’s Family Drug Court a few weeks ago. I had discussed the dynamics of this Court with Judge Balkman at an earlier date. He invited me to witness the Court in action; I was amazed and heartened by what I observed.
Prior to the formal session, Judge Balkman meets with a number of advisors familiar with cases coming before the Court. Note that those “clients” involved have been charged with violations of the law and are in Family Drug Court as an alternative to “regular” court action. These individuals have committed to a program of counseling, drug testing and regular attendance at Court — where they advise Judge Balkman of their progress— always notifying him of their number of days of sobriety.
These individuals are monitored by members of the District Attorney’s office, the Virtue Center, ICS (they do drug testing), CASA volunteers, the State Department of Health Services, the attorneys for children and parents— all coordinated by Jami Welbourne, Judge Balkman’s Administrator, secretary and bailiff. I sat in on these preliminaries and was impressed with the detailed knowledge each party had about the individuals involved. Judge Balkman listened intently, asking an occasional question, and was well prepared when the participants entered the courtroom.
On the day I attended, there were seven individuals involved. All parties were sworn to tell the truth, and then each, in turn, came before the judge. The first four were happy to report respectively 476, 348, 253 and 241 days of sobriety. Each explained their activities since their last court appearance, and answered questions about work, family relations, etc.
Judge Balkman complemented each on their progress. Each was invited to draw a chit from a bowl held by Ms. Welbourne.
Several read a “good job” message to the court; one drew a gift certificate from Dollar Tree. The last two faltered. Each had missed appointments, failed drug testing, avoided counseling sessions, etc.
Each had failed to live up to obligations made to the court; each was remanded to jail for a short time to “reconsider” their actions. Bottom line: they’d made a commitment and failed to meet that commitment- and would learn that such behavior had consequences. (Continued behavior in this vein could mean exclusion from Family Court.)
The highlight of this session was a graduation: “Carmen” had successfully completed a year and a half and was rewarded with legal order terminating the court’s jurisdiction. I listened, as Carmen addressed the Court. By her own admission, she entered the program full of excuses. It wasn’t till she took responsibility for her own actions that she began to travel the road to recovery. She credited the support of a lot of folks, including the court advisors I listed previously, co-workers, members of various support groups with whom she was involved, and — most important— members of her own family.
More than a dozen friends and family members attended the graduation. Her final words to the Court: “I will forever be held accountable. I have learned what it’s like tp live sober and function in this world and I love it.” The courtroom erupted in applause when Carmen finished speaking. More than a few tears of happiness were shed.
Family, that basic unit of society, is often the most affected the drug and alcohol abuse of loved ones. Observing the importance of family support to Carmen reminded me that such support is critical to an individual’s recovery.
But I submit to you that the definition of family extends beyond a group of individuals who happen to be a part of the same household. I believe that, in the case of the Drug Court, the term “family applies to DHS, CASA, the Virtue Center, ICS, the District Attorney’s office, as well as family attorneys and Judge Balkman’s own staff. All are invested in a client’s success. All share in the satisfaction of knowing that a member of the “family” is once again a positive contributor to society.
