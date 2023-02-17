A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from my friend, Dr Bob Nairn. Bob is a professor at OU, with several academic honors added to his Ph.D.
Bob leads the Center for Restoration of Ecosystems and Watersheds (CREW) at OU and works in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science at the university.
Bob’s email announced a Presidential Dream Course: “Engineering the Nature of Change.”
To quote the course description: “The class focuses on nature-based solutions (ecological engineering, engineering with nature, and natural infrastructure approaches) to our global environmental challenges.”
Sound boring? You don’t know Bob!
Last summer, I wrote about an experiment Bob is running at Norman’s Water Reclamation Facility. To reprise, he’s investigating the possible contributions of various watershed media in water purification.
This work is being done under a federal grant and has the potential to reduce (but not eliminate) some of the high-cost methods of water reclamation now in use by the city.
On Feb. 7, I attended the first installment of the Presidential Dream Course, titled: “Engineering with Nature: Innovating for a More Resilient and Sustainable Future.”
Dr. Todd Bridges, Senior Research Scientist for Environmental Science with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers spoke to “... integrating science and engineering to produce operational efficiencies, and to make effective use of natural processes...” to create “... more socially acceptable, economically viable and environmentally sustainable systems.”
Benefits include “flood risk management and water resilience.” Bob’s experiment at the Water Reclamation Facility fits under this rubric.
Dr. Bridges cited examples of pouring tons of concrete to dam rivers to create reservoirs for large city water supplies — only to be thwarted by the effects of climate change (the Colorado River, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead being an example), whereas low-tech/low-cost solutions involving extending upriver flood plains might have been more effective.
(He offered an anecdote that before they were hunted almost to extinction for pelts, beavers provided an excellent watershed management system, ensuring water supplies while mitigating floods.)
Dr. Bridges indicated that the public is so focused on expensive solutions that it will take a great deal of effort to convince the public of the wisdom of nature-based solutions — and stated that bridging these boundaries is the key to future success.
Dr. Bridges had me on the edge of my seat; I saw the relevance of his presentation to something about to be considered for approval by our City Council.
I’m speaking about a package of revised Engineering Design Criteria (EDC) that saw first reading on Feb. 14, and will be considered for Council approval on Feb. 28.
Though subject to some piecemeal updates, a complete EDC package was last approved by council in 1996.
The new criteria are the product of over two years of work by various stakeholders, including city engineers, developers, and concerned citizens (including your lowly servant).
In addition to mandating types of pipes, depths of excavations, etc., these criteria will include requirements for using the latest meteorological and topographical models to describe water flow when platting new developments — many of the criteria reflecting the use of natural processes as advocated by Dr. Bridges.
Section 7000 of the EDC Report addresses “Stormwater Control Measures,” many of which are consistent with “Innovating for a Sustainable Future.”
Section 7000 describes such small-scale solutions as “rainwater harvesting,” which is a low-cost means to mitigate flooding while managing the water supply.
Rain gardens are another inexpensive way to manage runoff, likewise, bioswales are effective in managing erosion.
Large-scale solutions include extended filtration basins (which uses the natural filtration characteristics of the soil to literally strains water as it refills the underlying aquifer), and “wet ponds,” designed for aesthetic purposes.
Section 7000 includes about a hundred pages of ideas and solutions — complete with engineering formulae to get things done.
Missing — but hopefully to be considered at a later date — Council approved incentives to encourage adoption of these good ideas in future commercial and residential construction.
In case you haven’t guessed: I’m using Dr Nairn’s Dream Course, and Dr. Bridges lecture on “Enginering with Nature,” as rationale supporting the adoption of updated EDCs for Norman. Approval of these Criteria is vital to Norman’s future growth, in my humble opinion.
Commercial over; now back to scheduled classes over the next few weeks.
On Feb. 28, Dr Heather Tillis (White House Office of Science and Technology Policy) will discuss “Solving with Nature.”
On March 21, Dr Bob Hedin (President, Hedin Environmental) will present “Form Follows Function: Lessons from Passive Mine Water Treatment Systems.”
On March 30, Dr Stephanie Lansing (University of Maryland) talks about “Ecological Engineering and Restoring Our Circular Economy.”
Finally, Dr William Mitsch (Florida Gulf Coast University, Ohio State University), completes the series with “Troubled Waters and Troubled Planet: Five Decades Since the First Earth Day,” scheduled for April 25.
All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m. in the David L. Boren Auditorium at the National Weather Center. Warning: come early — there as nary an empty seat at the Bridges lecture.
As an incentive, light hors d’oeuvres will be available, starting at 6 p.m.
One of the benefits in living in a “university city,” such as Norman is the availability of educational courses such as Bob’s Presidential Dream Course.
Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity sit in on a number of workshops and seminars, both on OU’s Norman campus, and at the Graduate School of Business in Oklahoma City.
And I’m reminded of a suggestion made to me last fall by my friend Nancy Jones, about courses available to seniors at OU.
I encourage you to check out OU’s College of Professional Development and Continuing Studies website — you might find something that interests you.
As you might have gathered, I’m enthusiastic about continued growth. I don’t want to miss a thing! Bob won’t let me ... .
