By Andy Rieger
For The TranscriptThe remodeling of the one-time Cecil Woods agency building and a structure behind it on West Main Street and Webster Avenue have revealed another of Norman’s early gas stations hidden by years of additions and siding.
David Woodrow’s Skelly operated out of 100 S. Webster for many years. Nearby, Lee Campbell’s University Station No. 1 Texaco operated 332 W. Main. A few blocks west was the Rice Wog and Son Phillips 66 at Main and Flood.
Norman’s first service stations popped up along Porter Avenue (Highway 77) as that was the main north south highway for central Oklahoma. By 1934, there were 18 filling stations and 8 car dealers, mostly along Porter and East Main Street.
A 1959 directory lists more than 50 full-service filling stations in Norman. Many offered “road service” and even gave out S&H green stamps with your fill-up. Some carried charge accounts for local families.
•••
Norman has dozens of former stations that are now experiencing second lives as restaurants, antique shops and pubs. Sadly, many also met the trackhoe and are scattered in farm ravines.
Who can forget the small building at 1002 N. Porter that housed the Kizer & Sons Gibble Gas station. The “middle class auto service” building lasted until a couple of years ago. That iconic design can be seen on highways throughout the state. Some towns have turned them into tourist info stops.
Blu, the restaurant at Crawford Street and Comanche Avenue, was once home to the Van-PICK Texaco Station. In my early Transcript days, the newspaper’s fleet of circulation vans and company cars were all serviced at Van Pick.
•••
Several stations catered to the Campus crowd. Jennings Sinclair operated on the corner of George Street and Stinson Avenue, now the site of a small restaurant. The Big Red service station was located on the corner of White Street and Asp Avenue.
The Service Station restaurant has dutifully maintained the automobile motif in its interior decor and name. For many years, it was Campus Conoco
John Wullich operated the Varsity Village Conoco, on Lindsey at Jenkins, across the street from Jefferson House. Several stations were located on West Lindsey and North Flood, offering services to incoming students, faculty and staff.
•••
Our family of drivers had charge accounts as late as the 1970s. Wimpy’s Kerr McGee at Main Street and Thompson Drive trusted us with credit as did J.D. Vaught’s Texaco at Porter Avenue and Robinson Street.
Mr. Vaught, and the other workers, always wore the Texaco Star. They wouldn’t think of letting a customer pump his or her own gas, check the oil or wash the windows.
Readers will correct me but the last full-service station in Norman may have been on the corner of Lindsey Street and Berry Road. Are there any others still operating?
