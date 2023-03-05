Pat Laughlin, the late night shift waitress at the Denco Cafe, always commanded a respect from the drunken fraternity and sorority members that regularly visited the downtown Norman eatery.
We learned early that a little kindness would move your party to the head of the line for one of the few large tables in the tiny cafe. It also helped speed delivery of a round of Denco Darlins, that historic concoction of enchiladas, rice, elbow macaroni, slow-cooked chili, grated cheese and fried eggs that could stare down an incoming hangover.
The side salad came with Green Goddess dressing. Consuming a Darlin’ was a rite of passage for OU freshmen. Some added extra eggs. The more 20 cent fried eggs ordered on top the more your date was impressed, or so the upperclassmen told us. Extra napkins were requested and plates were tipped to one corner in order to drain the grease.
The bathrooms were located outside, between the pay phone booth and the wooden stairway that lead to an upstairs apartment with four bay windows and a confusing sign that blinked, “Mexican Food & American Dishes.”
The cafe was directly across the street from the bus station and a chip shot from the train station. At one time, there were competing bus lines serving Norman. The Denver Colorado Transportation Co. (Denco) and the Oklahoma Transportation Co. The bus line closed but the cafe remained.
It served many a hungry student destined for OU classes or the sailor that reported for Navy base training. For many years, it was Norman’s only all-night cafe. It was here long before Lindsey Street’s Girlie Pancake House or The Kettle restaurants.
The early-morning fire that destroyed what was left of the original Denco Cafe building in February of 2015 brought back many memories. A friend told me he could almost smell the Darlins when he drove by the pile of bricks blocking the sidewalk. After a few weeks, demolition crews pushed over and scooped up the remains.
My memories are of the swinging door between the kitchen and the dining area and a belly-high, window shelf where the faceless cook put the hot metal plates. Complaints about the food were allowed but there was no fighting, no alcohol and no foul language.
Bennie and Eva Flowers, the owners, ran a tight ship. The worst crimes committed inside were flipping butter squares across the room or towards the ceiling where they would stick.
Bennie Flowers started the lunch counter for bus passengers. He later moved into the Denco building and stayed open around the clock. He knew how all of his regular customers wanted their eggs.
“Everything was made from scratch back then,” recalls John Smart, Benny and Eva’s nephew. He joined other family members in working at the cafe through the years.
“We bused tables for tips then we’d go over to the Sooner Theatre to see a movie,” he said. “I remember when we got a dishwasher. It kind of put a few of us out of business.”
In the early years the Navy had offices upstairs in the building. Later, it was converted to rental housing. He believes Pat, the waitress, lived there for a while.
“The woman was nothing but pure energy but she’d collapse at the end of the night,” Smart recalls.
Denco’s closed in the early 1980s and the restaurant was remodeled and opened as Coaches Restaurant where you could still order a Darlin’ for many years.
The space later became S&B Burger Joint. The building’s owners are already planning to rebuild in the space. Architect Rick McKinney has been
tasked with designing a building that resembles the original, red-brick, two-story design.
Before the demolition, the Denco ruins were something of a downtown attraction. “Tourists” were snapping pictures and picking up memorial bricks before the building’s remains were scooped up. Another piece of my childhood hauled to its final destination in a farmer’s ravine somewhere in the Oklahoma countryside.
