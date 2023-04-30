His step and speech have slowed some but David Boren showed he still had the energy to work a room on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.
Friends threw a party and called it the “second anniversary of his 80th birthday.” COVID kept the group from having the party until April 21 of this year.
They followed with a full-page ad in the Sunday Oklahoman listing Boren’s accomplishments.
At times, the line to greet the former governor, U.S. Senator and the second longest serving president of the University of Oklahoma extended the length of the Embassy Suites Ballroom.
The crowd included former Governors David Walters and George Nigh, former Regents, deans, professors and Oklahoma leaders. Messages of praise also came via video.
Most agreed the tribute for Boren was long overdue. He served the state for more than half a century, beginning with his election to the state House of Representatives in 1967.
He served as governor, then U.S. Senator until he resigned to head OU in 1994. He retired in 2018 and has stayed in touch with friends but has avoided the campus and the spotlight.
Boren had planned to continue teaching a freshman government class and keep an office in the student union but those plans were shelved.
David and Molly Boren’s contributions to the university are immeasurable. When asked, I usually say you can’t appreciate what they did for the campus if you did not live in Norman prior to their arrival in 1994.
Molly Boren became the voluntary champion for the campus landscape that had been neglected for years. She routinely took golf-cart rides around campus to search out areas that needed improvement. OU was named one of the 25 most beautiful campuses in the nation.
Besides new and renovated buildings and park-like landscaping, Boren pushed for higher academic standards and a stronger commitment to diversity and racial tolerance. Higher academics brought better faculty, he reasoned.
“You need great teachers interacting with great students,” he told me in 2018.
Fundraising, something Boren said he didn’t really enjoy in politics, hit new milestones.
“I remember first asking someone for $1 million and I couldn’t believe the words came out of my mouth. It was like an out-of-body experience,” he said.
It was five years ago to the month that Boren told me those things in a wide-ranging interview in his Evans Hall office. At 77, his retirement was imminent and he was passing 51 years of public service.
Both Borens expressed gratitude for their time on campus. The April 21 birthday party was mostly about friends showing their gratitude, five years after the Borens’ departure.
He told me leading OU for 24 years was the most meaningful of all his jobs. There were no plans to return to Washington. The Newcastle ranch would be their home.
“It’s been the most rewarding of all,” he said of his OU tenure. “I’m still an optimist and an idealist. That’s the gift the students have given me.”
