“... Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” Poet John Donne (1572 — 1631) wrote those words, found in “Devotions Upon Emergent Occasions, Meditations XVII.”
Heavy stuff: tolling of bells in his time marked various significant events in daily life. What could be more significant in the life of a fifth grader than graduation from elementary school, and that giant leap to middle school?
My old undergraduate course in English literature came to mind as I attended an assembly at Jefferson Elementary a couple of weeks ago. The assembly was called to mark the graduation from high school of students who had once attended Jefferson.
These young people were featured in some stills and videos of their fifth-grade selves — to the embarrassment of the high schoolers and the amusement of current Jefferson students.
One by one, the high school graduates stood before the “Morning Dragons” assembly (the Dragon is the school’s mascot), and answered two questions: What are your plans after high school? What is your favorite memory of Jefferson?
Most answered the first question by stating that they were going on to college — usually OU or OSU — but some talked about vo-tech or work-related futures.
As to the second question, the answers were mixed. Replies included: family fun night, playing basketball — or soccer, on fields behind the school. But a favorite answer was this: “Ringing the bell!”
The Dragons assembled, from kindergarten to fifth grade, understood the significance of ringing the bell.
It’s a tradition at Jefferson. When you graduate from fifth grade, you get to ring the bell; when you graduate from high school, you get to come back to Jefferson, and ring the bell again.
The assembly adjourned, and the high school graduates and their families adjourned to the library — where access to the bell tower is now located. In turn, each of the high school graduates got to pull the rope and ring the bell — to the cheers of family, friends and faculty.
This celebration went on for 20 minutes, before all adjourned to the front of the school for pictures. I witnessed these ceremonies, and thought “How great is this?”
Some history: the first Jefferson Elementary opened in 1894. It was a multi-story affair, with a bell tower standing overall. If you remember TV shows, such as “Little House on the Prairie,” you’ll recall that school bells were actual bells that were rung to call the kids to class. A second Jefferson Elementary was built in 1938, with the bell tower retained. The current Jefferson was built in 1994. Two things to note; the current thirst grade hallway can be traced to the original 1894 structure, and the bell tower remains — awaiting those two times a year that its bell is rung.
May 26th was the last day of classes in Norman Public Schools. And May 26th as the day Jefferson fifth graders had looked forward to for almost as long as they could remember. There are three fifth grade classes at Jefferson.
They were treated to noontime in the park — and then returned for the bell ringing ceremony. They were joined by parents and grandparents. Principal Carla Atkinson said a few words, and the bellringing started.
In turn, each of the class members stepped up, joined by relatives, and the rang the bell! I checked my watch: this joyous noise went on for almost 35 minutes (no complaints from neighbors that I’ve heard about).
Principal Atkinson called me up, declared me an “Honorary Dragon,” and invited me to ring the bell. I was surprised at how much strength it took to pull the rope and ring the bell — and I was honored to be a part of such a neat tradition.
I believe that traditions are important — in that they link us to people and institutions outside of ourselves. I think it matters that we recall shared experiences and values — all a part of community, and a basis for those values that guide our lives. Whether it’s being a Dragon, a Sooner (or Cowboy), or a member of Rotary/Lions whatever — these experiences color who we are. While I’ve written about recent events at Jefferson, I know that traditions are alive at other schools. I’ve been privileged to sit in on meetings at Monroe — planning that schools 65th Anniversary this fall. And I know that Cleveland is planning for a 65th Anniversary as well. Events to be celebrated, in my view.
There’s a mural on the wall at Jefferson. Three panels portray the three Jefferson schools. In the background of each panel, you can see items contemporary to each school: horses running behind 1894 Jefferson; a biplane flying over the 1938 edifice; and a rocket blasting off behind the current school building.
Principal Atkinson (my friend Carla) showed me the mural, and wondered what a fourth panel might look like. That’s good question, about future history. One thing’s for sure — at least for me: there will be a bell tower in that picture. Go Dragons!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.