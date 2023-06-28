As humans, something in us longs for a magic bullet. A cure-all.
When I was growing up, Basic H was at the top of my mom’s Shaklee shopping list, and it fit the magic bullet description about as good as anything.
From tick bites to the toughest stains, no job seemed too difficult for Basic H.
In the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Toula’s father Gus, played by Michael Constantine, believed the healing properties of Windex could cure any ailment, not to mention its knack for creating squeaky-clean surfaces.
Thus, he expelled its miraculous contents on everyone and everything.
The search for the “holy grail” has entranced the minds of young and old for centuries, and its spell is not limited to the world we can touch and see.
Man has long scaled mountains high and valleys low for a potion to ease the varied pangs of the heart. Way back in 1967, the Beatles serenaded the world with the message: “all you need is love.”
Our hearts were wooed in the early eighties by an orphaned redhead, promising the sun would clear away all our cobwebs and sorrow, if we could only just hang on ‘til tomorrow.
And for as long as there have been pulpits for preachers to pound their fists upon, parishioners have been exhorted about a miracle cure (second only to personal repentance, of course) for all heart pain: forgiving others.
Just as surely as dire circumstances seem far less dreadful once morning dawns and we’ve enjoyed a good night’s sleep (Thank you, Annie!), forgiving others has undeniable benefits.
My own mother attributes her journey back from death’s door to arriving at a place of forgiveness toward her abusive father.
The effect was so tangible and profound that she tended to view emotional pain in others through that lens.
“Are you holding any unforgiveness?” she would ask her sullen counselee, struggling with sadness or internal conflict.
Such was her mantra that I came to believe any problem from a bee sting to a “D” in chemistry could be remedied by taking an inventory of those I hadn’t forgiven. And, after all, Jesus himself was pretty clear about the necessity of being merciful in order to receive mercy.
But what if Windex doesn’t heal the rash?
Many clients come to me with painful memories of past abuse.
Whether physical, emotional, verbal, sexual, or all of the above, the pain is often as agonizing as the day it happened.
“I just can’t seem to forgive them,” they confess in reference to their abusers. “I’ve said I do over and over because I know I’m supposed to, but I just can’t seem to let it go.”
The answer is simple, right? Just stick out your chin, and grin, and say ...
One of my clients told me of a therapist she’d seen formerly. As my client described her husband’s unfaithfulness and addictive behavior, the therapist would simply shake her head and repeat periodically, “You have to forgive.”
An inspection of the therapist’s back may well have revealed a pull-string. In like manner, friends, family, and spiritual leaders can present like a broken record, forcing so-called peace to the detriment of progress. The magic bullet of forgiving others becomes a magic rug covering inconvenient and embarrassing messes.
When counselees express an inability to forgive, I immediately ask them to describe said pain. “If your abuser were standing here right now, would you wish them harm? If in a courtroom before a judge, would you want them sentenced?” A vast majority of the time, the answer is no. “Then what does the pain feel like?” I inquire.
“I just don’t know why it happened,” they mutter.
And there it is: “Why me?”
When a person asks, ‘Why me?’ it shows they have assumed a negative, shameful message about themselves to explain why they were abused, like “I deserve to be abused,” or “I’m not good enough.”
Shame-pain. No amount of Basic H or Beatles lyrics can solve it. It’s far different from unforgiveess. Shame-pain is a wound in our identity that is healed through transformative and restorative therapy.
No need to posture yourself in front of the magic bullet firing range. You can most assuredly be healed and live free from shame-pain.
