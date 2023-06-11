The early 1980s were not the best economic times for Norman civic leaders. Penn Square Bank failed in July of 1982 leading to a domino wave of bank failures throughout Norman and the state. Home foreclosures were at an all-time high and layoffs were routine at many oilfield related industries.
But in the midst of the financial gloom and doom, a group of spirited hospital enthusiasts met in June of 1983 to incorporate the Norman Municipal Hospital Foundation, later renamed the Norman Regional Health Foundation. They had raised $32,000 and put $30,000 in a bank CD.
And a year later, many of those same founding donors formed the Norman Public School Foundation. The names of the founding members are familiar ones with many duplicates. Dick Reynolds, Dr. Bill and Anne McCurdy, Don Wells, Richard Luttrell, Dr. Hugh Wilson and Craig Jones.
Two foundations were formed within a year with the intent on helping the public entities that cared for the sick and educated our young.
•••
The Norman Regional Hospital Foundation celebrated 40 years of service at its annual gala Friday night at the Embassy Suites. More than 300 guests attended.
The gala also served as the foundation’s launch of the public phase of its $4 million “Equipped for Tomorrow” capital campaign to support the Healthplex on Tecumseh Road.
Former OU women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale chairs that campaign.
It was announced Friday night that $2.7 million has already been raised or pledged.
The campaign will address cancer care, cardiovascular, perinatal care and physical rehab.
Past foundation chair David Nimmo said so many communities don’t have the strong, public health care system enjoyed by Norman area residents. The foundation, he said, helps supplement the hospital’s needs.
“The system can’t do some of the things that are needed,” Nimmo said.
•••
Over the years, the foundation has awarded more than $3.3 million to various hospital departments and nearly $1 million in scholarships to 535 applicants from the healing professions.
In total, including capital campaigns, the foundation has raised and distributed more than $21.5 million.
The first grant was for for $200 for two microwave ovens for 4 North. Two nurses received the first scholarships.
Since 2016, the foundation has partnered with Norman Public Schools to ensure a nurse or health assistant is present at our district’s 24 schools.
•••
Craig Jones, the hospital’s assistant administrator at the time the foundation was formed, recalls the idea of a separate entity with foundation status came from Boyd Gunning, then the head of the Sarkeys Foundation.
“I think it was one of the best decisions the hospital ever made,” said Jones, who became the hospital’s administrator in 1985 following the retirement of Richard Luttrell. “It allowed us to engage a core group of community people beyond those sitting on the five-member board.”
The hospital board was later expanded from five to nine members. He said the foundation’s creation was a way to spread the message about the hospital’s potential.
“It was an opportunity to educate the community about what the hospital was all about and more importantly the future of health care,” Jones said. “The foundation’s creation and the board’s expansion helped the community embrace that.”
