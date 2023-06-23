“Old rockin’ chair’s got me, cane by my side — fetch me that gin, son, ‘fore I tan your hide. Can’t get from this cabin, ain’t nowhere to go — just sitten’ me grabbin’ at the flies ‘round my old rockin’ chair.”
These are the opening lines of a song written in 1929 by “Hoagy” Carmichael, and made famous by Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, among others.
If you’re over 50— do those lyrics describe your lifestyle? I hope not. But if you are stuck in that chair — no more excuses. A brand-new senior (adult) wellness center is about to open in Norman.
This new center will replace an existing center — housed in an old Carnagie Library building on South Peters. That building is inadequate — in terms of both size and layout.
For example, that building is two stories, and those experiencing difficulties in walking must chose to navigate a set of difficult stairs or ride a “sometimes” elevator.
You ask — “is there a pool?’’ What pool? No aquatic exercises at this location!
Senior citizen centers are community centers where older adults can socialize, exercise, and find resources and services that meet their needs.
According to the Norman Forward website, “six factors embody the definition of a great wellness center. These six factors are emotional, spiritual, intellectual, social, physical and occupational.”
The Center’s mission statement: “Provide a facility and programming that improves the physical and emotional wellness of 50+ adults by: 1) Connecting adults and creating community through social wellness activities and initiatives; 2) Supplying access to professional and recreational physical fitness activities; 3) providing education and support on current adult-related issues; 4) Delivering services for anyone in the community with reasonable membership prices, a sliding scale, and scholarships.”
(Translation of this last point: income is not a barrier to participation.)
Programs will include group exercise classes, pickleball, painting, pottery, floral design, healthy cooking classes — as well as movie nights and seminars on subjects of interest to seniors.
Facilities will include a walking track, multipurpose rooms for classes and exercise, a strength training area, a teaching kitchen, and yes — a warm saltwater pool!
It was my privilege to participate in the groundbreaking of the new facility on November 1, 2021. I’ve watched as work continued and attended a ceremony commemorating the final beam in the building’s structure being put into place.
Recently, I’ve had the privilege of touring the building still under construction, and meeting with contractors, architects and city officials at a series of in-progress meetings.
On May 18, we met in a job trailer adjacent to the building site. First on the agenda at that meeting was “safety on site,” a review of hazards such as the presence of heavy equipment on site, and the open pit in the pool area.
As with any project of this magnitude (a 30,000 square foot facility), not every detail can be anticipated — so another agenda item at the meeting was consideration of change orders made necessary by such things as delayed material orders.
Consequences: revised schedules, or substitution of various equipment — which are decided after discussion by all parties involved.
As an interested observer, I can tell you that Jason Olsen (Parks and Recreation director and project manager) and Veronica Tracy (Recreation Division manager) are doing an outstanding job of managing city resources.
On June 15, I attended another in-progress meeting—this time withing the Center itself.
The job trailer is shutdown, construction fencing is being removed, and final paving is underway.
Major work underway includes interior painting and exterior landscaping. I
learned that orders for furniture were being finalized, with an anticipated delivery in mid-August.
The contractor anticipates “partial substantial completion” in mid-August, as well.
As I understand things, the saltwater pool will be the last item completed, extending into the fall. I’ll leave it to city officials to make the appropriate announcements.
Once the facility is opened, it will be operated by Healthy Living & Fitness Inc. of Oklahoma City.
Healthy Living OKC manages several similar wellness centers in Oklahoma City.
I had the opportunity to visit one of those centers some months ago — and was impressed by the comprehensive programs offered, and by the competence of the management team on-site.
I believe Norman seniors to be in good hands.
I opened this column with references to “Old Rockin’ Chair,” and Louis Armstrong (a jazz favorite of mine).
I want to close by commenting on a column written by Kasey Rhone that appeared in last Saturday’s Transcript.
Ms. Rhone wrote about the Juneteenth holiday and encouraged us to reflect on the meaning of that day.
She asked us all to engage friends, neighbors and colleagues with the aim of building and strengthening our communities (plural intended).
Facilities such as the Senior Wellness Center will provide yet another venue for this engagement to take place (recall the factors inherent in a great wellness center).
Thank you, Kasey, for your good words. Thank you, Norman, for the new Center. I’m out of my chair — don’t need that gin....
