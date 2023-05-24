Josh Williams, Ed.D.
For The Transcript“You can’t change the past.”
It’s a statement I frequently hear clients make after recalling a painful memory. They usually follow it up with something like, “Still, I’m very lucky in many ways. There are a lot of people in this world who have it much worse.” Both statements are very true. Yet, both are irrelevant concerning emotional pain.
Imagine someone with an untreated, shattered leg remarking to his doctor while scooting his wheelchair toward the exit, “What’s done is done, doc. I just need to suck it up and count my blessings.”
Why do we downplay or discount emotional pain? I believe there are several reasons, but the first and most common reason is shame. Brené Brown, a researcher who spent two decades studying shame, defines it as “...the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging—something we’ve experienced, done, or failed to do makes us unworthy of connection.” (https://brenebrown.com/about/)
It’s hard to face the possibility of being broken or unworthy. There’s no cure for “flawed.” It’s permanent. So why go to a counselor or therapist who would only confirm, and thus, seal our dreaded fate, peering down at us over their stereotypical readers?
Secondly, American culture regards emotional pain as dramatic, and dramatic is far from a desirable attribute. Symptoms of anxiety and depression tend to be met with rolled eyes that scream, “Stop being so childish!.” America is celebrated for its pioneer, entrepreneur spirit. When this great land was being forged and settled, there wasn’t time for crying. Bleeding? Rub some dirt on it. Feelings hurt? Get over it. Have a pity party and the crops won’t get in the barn before winter, meaning certain death for the whole family. Fall apart on the wagon trail and panic will paralyze the whole camp. John Wayne would probably shoot you and not think twice. One dead is better than losing the whole settlement.
This was the way of our forefathers, and it continues to be the lens through which many still parent. Children should be seen and not heard. Dry it up or I’ll give you something to cry about. Negative emotions are selfish and childish, and if you can’t seem to get over those painful memories, you’re probably just being dramatic.
Lastly, therapy for emotional pain is like being that kid who was pulled out of the third grade class, cowering through the walk of shame down to the resource room to learn something he should already know how to do: read. If we attend counseling, we’re admitting to ourselves and to the world that we missed something somewhere. There’s a gap in our development. Like Billy Madison, we squandered our time and we must now return to elementary school to learn basic principles everyone else seems to already know.
But the truth is, emotional pain is not childish at all. In fact, many studies are finding that the human brain makes little to no distinction between emotional pain and physical pain. In her
Forbes Magazine article, “Emotional & Physical Pain Are Almost The Same — To Your Brain”, Nicole F. Roberts writes,”Although the brain does not process emotional pain and physical pain identically, research on neural pathways suggests there is substantial overlap between the experience of physical and social pain.” Old wounds, tormenting memories, and stressful relationships can be as debilitating as a festering injury or a wasting disease.
Still, the best news is that emotional pain can be healed. That’s right, you don’t have to stay stuck in a cycle of depression and anxiety. Again, we can’t change the past. Pain from unchanging events can be grieved. Thus, we ultimately find our way through the grieving process to peaceful acceptance.
But shame pain can be healed. And I’ve found the overwhelming preponderance of emotional pain in people is shame pain. Broken, flawed, and unworthy can soon become healed, whole, and accepted. It typically doesn’t happen in one session, because beliefs are stamped in every cell of our body, along with the memories that carry them. But as we unpack old pain, process through grief, and allow the truth of who we are in the eyes of our Creator to transform our deepest identity, we can walk in a freedom many believe impossible.
Those suffering from emotional pain shouldn’t settle for mere coping skills, throwing a do-better promise over their shoulder while scooting their wheelchair toward the door. It may take some time. But just as surely as bones heal and wounds mend, emotional pain will heal when given the proper care.
