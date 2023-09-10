Andy Rieger
Local ColumnistHarold Hamm’s back aches every time he thinks about those fields where he picked cotton alongside his siblings.
His father was a poor tenant farmer in Lexington and the family loaded up every autumn and headed to work in west Texas.
The cotton farms paid by the pound and the heavier the sack they loaded on trucks and trailers the more money the family of 13 children could take back to Lexington to help them get through the winter. The kids often didn’t start school until after Christmas as they picked cotton until the first snowfall.
“We were paid by weight — a whopping two cents per pound. Have you ever thought about how many fluffy bolls of cotton you’d have to pick to bag one pound? I sure have,” Hamm wrote in his recently released book, “Game Changer.”
• • •
Hamm was joined by OU President Joe Harroz in a “fireside chat” discussion of the book. It chronicles Hamm’s journey from a dirt-poor kid in central Oklahoma to his bounding successes as founder and executive chairman of Continental Resources.
Hamm said he was really waiting for someone else to write the book about the American energy renaissance brought about by changes in energy policy and technical changes, mainly fracking and horizontal drilling. But that never happened so he and a team of writers and editors put the book together.
President Harroz said Hamm’s story is not unlike his own heritage of Lebanese immigrants who came to America in the late 1800s to work in the newly-discovered Oklahoma oilfields.
“It didn’t matter what your last name was,” Harroz said. “There was work.”
Harroz said Hamm’s book should be required reading for students.
“It’s a book I want all our students to read. It’s a book about how we live. It’s a book about purpose,” Harroz said.
• • •
In the book, Hamm said he discovered his own purpose at a Lexington High School assembly in 1963 when John Frank, the founder of Frankoma Pottery, transformed a lump of clay into a beautiful object and then changed it back to a lump of clay for another object.
Frank’s advice to the students stuck with the young Hamm.
Frank beamed as he shared how much he loved his craft and the business he’d built, Hamm wrote. “Life is better when you have a passion. Find yours and learn all you can,” Frank told the students. “If you enjoy your profession, you’ll never work a day in your life.”
With that newfound passion, Hamm wrote his high school term paper on the oil business. Part of it is included in the book. After school he headed to Enid and worked for a trucking company cleaning sludge out of oilfield stock tanks.
“I’ve always said the only direction you can go from there is up,” Hamm wrote.
• • •
Who knew that direction would also be sideways. The advent of horizontal drilling allowed companies like Continental to unlock oil and gas reservoirs that were previously inaccessible.
“It completely changed the game,” he said. “It went from no one doing it to everyone doing it.”
Another “game changer” was Congress’ vote in 2015 to allow U.S. companies to export oil and natural gas to foreign countries, a practice that was not allowed since the Nixon administration.
That decision has proven timely. For the first time, European allies who opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were cut off from Russian gas supplies. Those allies survived the winter because of American energy supplied to them.
That policy change came from perseverance from industry leaders to convince Congress to change the nation’s energy policy.
Hamm said he hopes readers will be encouraged to persevere in whatever passion they choose.
“I have always said the biggest advantage I had was being somewhat disadvantaged,” Hamm told the OU audience. “Don’t let them get you down.”
