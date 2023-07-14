“Happiness is a Warm Puppy” is the title of a book written by “Peanuts” creator Charles Schultz in 1962. The book is still popular some 60 years later — probably because of its theme of happiness and friendship— manifest in the relationship between a child and a dog.
The child finds happiness in the simplest of things; the puppy offers unqualified love.
“Happiness is a Warm Puppy” is a metaphor for how we might approach life — finding joy in those simple things (like a brown-eyed puppy?).
As a child, Kellee Robertson experienced this joy. As she tells the story, she always cared for pets. She always wanted to adopt the stray. And she never lost this desire.
As an adult, Kellee worked at Norman’s Animal Shelter. She found a calling as a police officer in Norman, and worked a number of assignments— beat cop and detective— but never lost her love for animals.
Fast forward through a career, Kellee was offered the opportunity to return to the Norman Animal Shelter as Manager. Kellee describes this as a dream come true.
Full disclosure, I’m familiar with the shelter, having once served as the City Council’s liaison member on the city’s Animal Welfare Advisory Committee. But I’d not been close to shelter operations for a number of years.
A week or so ago, I joined Kellee to catch up on things. For the record: I was most impressed at what I saw and heard. Entering Kellee’s office, I found myself in the company of four kittens.
As Kellee told me, there was no room in the kennels, so the kittens called her office home.
The Animal Welfare Shelter is at capacity. It seems that other shelters in the OKC metro area are closed— due to canine flu.
The Norman shelter remains open, having not experienced cases of this disease. Norman is the “go to” place for this reason, and it certainly puts pressure on shelter management. If I understand Kellee correctly, she operates the shelter with a small staff, including an on-site veterinarian.
Kellee and her staff are dedicated to the health and welfare of their charges and do their utmost to ensure the Norman shelter remains disease-free.
This includes managing pets that live in foster homes— taken care of by individuals who cannot adopt a pet on a permanent basis but will care for these animals on a short-term basis.
Contributing also is a group of dedicated volunteers who help out by walking the pets on a periodic basis. (Want to volunteer?
Prerequisite: a love of animals, followed by an orientation seminar and background check. Commitment: negotiable, maybe four hours a month.)
The shelter offers spay/neuter surgeries. As of my conversation with Kellee, the total was 89 for the year so far— done at minimal cost. This includes some 11 surgeries performed on pets belonging to homeless people. I think this is a big deal; often a pet is a homeless person’s link to society.
The shelter is doing its part in Norman’s coping with issues relating to homelessness. These surgeries are steps toward containing a burgeoning pet population.
But another step is Norman’s participation in the non-profit “Dog is My Co-Pilot Program.”
This program consists of four airlifts a year— taking pets from Norman to locations in Colorado and Oregon.
The next flight is scheduled for July 19; 74 animals are eligible, and (so far) 35 pets have been approved (those out-of-state locations select animals to fill local needs).
The goal at Norman’s Animal Welfare Shelter is indeed “welfare.” Norman wants to achieve at least a 90% live release rate.
One hundred percent is not possible; some animals must be put down due to acute health or behavioral issues, but these are the exception.
From my liaison days, I recall rates approaching 95%. This July, Norman’s live release rate is 92%, with a lot of hard work invested to improve that statistic.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about service dogs. It turns out that Kellee has worked with a number of agencies (police, schools, prisons, etc.) to identify and place animals in service dog roles.
Two are currently “at work” in the Norman Police Department. One of the two “hangs out” at Police Dispatch — there to provide a calming influence in a high-pressure environment.
A week ago, that dog was called upon to provide comfort to a staff member who had just gotten word about the death of a family member.
Kellee believes, and I’m becoming convinced, of the benefits of service dogs in helping out first responders cope with the difficult situations they face.
In an earlier column, I had expressed my intent to “get smart” on this subject. I’m in pursuit of that knowledge and will share some opinions at a later date.
Charles Schutlz passed away in 2000, but his “Peanuts” comic strip lives on. Its insights into human nature are timeless.
Kellee Robertson and her staff are doing their best to maintain the health and welfare of our furry friends, ensuring that “warm puppies” remain in our lives. Thank you, Kellee, for all you do!
