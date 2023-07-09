Dozens of Oklahomans boarded a train in Jacksonville, Illinois, one day in 1895. They were bound for the prairie town of Norman, Oklahoma, and the newly opened private sanitarium that would care for them.
That was the beginning of what is now known as Griffin Memorial Hospital on the east end of Main Street. By the end of September 1895, 78 patients were returned to Oklahoma.
The inevitable headline many of us have feared for years greeted us this past Sunday morning. Griffin will cease operating in Norman and move to new buildings on the west side of Oklahoma City.
Efforts to keep the hospital here seemed minimal at best. Our elected leaders seemed more interested in what happens to the property than in saving this longtime institution.
Treatment of Oklahomas with mental health issues has changed over the years as has Griffin’s mission.
• • •
Prior to 1895, Oklahoma Territory contracted out treatment of its mental patients to the state of Illinois. When the failed High Gate Academy buildings on the east end of Main Street in Norman became available, some Oklahoma doctors formed the Oklahoma Sanitarium Co. to open a facility here.
They contracted with the territorial legislature to care for the patients closer to their families. The first patient, a woman from Woodward County, was admitted on June 15, 1895.
• • •
In 1915 the sanitarium was sold to the state and became known as Oklahoma State Hospital.
The name was changed in 1952 to Central State Griffin Memorial Hospital. In 1994, the name was shortened to Griffin Memorial Hospital to honor Dr. David Griffin, an early-day hospital psychiatrist and administrator.
• • •
Inscribed on the hospital’s Main Street front gate was “Norman Institute for Violently Mentally Insane.” Legend has it that Dr. Griffin, a psychiatrist from North Carolina, personally chiseled the word “Insane” off the sign in an early attempt to reduce the stigma of mental illness.
Thousands of patients have received care at the hospital which, at one time, employed hundreds of Oklahomans. It was a gated city within our city. The hospital had a dairy, (in what is now Griffin Park) a cattle operation, gardens, laundries, ice and power plants, and recreational areas for patients.
Most patients had jobs within the institution. Doctors, including my own grandfather, and administrators lived on the grounds with their families.
• • •
Still, Griffin’s mission was vital to the state. It provided care for some of our most vulnerable citizens.
Over the years the state neglected its buildings to the point where most are beyond repair.
Change is inevitable and the hospital’s buildings will some day come down making the land available for new developments, housing and other uses. But it’s still hard to imagine Norman without Griffin Hospital.
