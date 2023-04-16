At age 95, James Brockhaus has had a front-row seat to Cleveland County’s growth. He remembers Norman’s Main Street turning to dirt and ending before Berry Road, a state hospital with thousands of patients and employees and a hayrack for the horses in Fire Station No. 1 at Peters Avenue and Gray Street.
He remembers breaking up fights between the local teenagers and sailors training at the two Naval bases in Norman.
Brockhaus has a memory that dates back to when he was two years old. He remembers my own grandfather, a physician, chasing him down to give him an immunization shot at about age 3.
His parents were hosting a card game when he was born at their farm home on Christmas Eve, 1927.
“I came early and spoiled the card game,” Brockhaus joked at his Noble home this past week.
He still bears a scar from an elementary school baseball game at Jefferson Elementary.
“Junior Wilson was batting left handed and it was the first time that I was playing catcher. He swung the bat and all I saw was every color of the stars there were,” he recalled before listing heart problems over the years. “If it hadn’t been for the Good Lord, I wouldn’t be here today.”
He’s likely the oldest former Norman firefighter, having served from 1948 to 1952. He helped build Station No. 2, now the Firehouse Art Center. Brockhaus also served as a firefighter in the military and owned an historic nursery in Noble.
Brockhaus married Nettie Covington in 1949. They were married more than 70 years before her death in 2020. While he ran the nursery, she owned and operated a popular flower shop in Noble.
As a teenager he recalls getting out for lunch early so he could sell hamburgers at Norman High School, then located where Longfellow Mid-High is on Ponca Street.
“Back then you could buy a hamburger loaded for a nickel and you could buy a little pecan pie for a nickel and any kind of Coke you wanted for a nickel.”
Growing up during the Depression made hard workers out of everyone.
“I’ve done about everything,” he said, recalling past jobs.
Work on the family’s dairy in east Norman often came ahead of school. It was wartime and many of the dairy’s workers were away fighting for the country.
They milked Jersey cows by hand. The farm had a wood-fired boiler that produced steam for sanitizing the equipment and glass bottles. He had to keep the woodpile stocked to fuel the boiler.
Many of the county’s dairymen sold their excess milk to the Gilt Edge Dairy for processing and resale. The plant on south Classen, now named Hiland Dairy, was originally located closer to Main Street and the railroad tracks.
Often the dairymen would milk at night and put the cans in their ponds to keep them cool before delivering to Gilt Edge in the morning. A 1934 directory reported county dairies produced more than 12,000 gallons of milk per day. Butter and cream were big sellers, too. For the year, the dairies produced more than 300,000 pounds of butter and about 275,000 pounds of cream.
“We sold milk for seven cents a quart for wholesale and when we delivere d it to the houses we got ten cents a quart,” he recalled. “Back then people trusted you. I had customers that never locked their doors. They’d say just come on and put it in the ice box.”
