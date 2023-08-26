Joe Carter, DVM
Local Columnist
The Wall Street Journal recently reported the California electric company PG&E is abandoning its enhanced tree cutting and clearing efforts. They have decided to bury their electrical lines. It’s because it saves money.
The epiphany comes after a $2.5 billion yearlong effort to reduce wildfire risk by cutting down and trimming trees. The effort is now considered ineffective.
Accord to the Wall Street — PG&E says burying the lines will be both safer and less expensive. They plan on burying 10,000 miles of power lines in the coming years. They are budgeting $20 billion to get the job done.
In simple math terms it means instead of spending $2.5 billion a year aggressively trimming and cutting trees down they can spend $2.5 billion a year burying lines and in 8 years have 10,000 miles of electrical lines under ground. Problem solved — forever!
Remarkably, PG&E discovered that trees grow back. It was like chop, saw, repeat year after year! Buried lines means you don’t need to trim the trees the next year. This saves money.
Buried lines also mean no wildfires, no down lines, greater public safety, greater reliability & improved aesthetics.
Overhead electrical lines are dangerous in Oklahoma with our storms, tornadoes, winds and let’s not forget to mention wildfire potential.
Wildfires are not limited to California or Maui. As a large animal veterinarian traveling the country making house calls, I see them all the time.
A wildfire happened last week at a client of mine where electrical lines created a spark. The spark created a fire. The fire burned a strip of grass a half a mile wide and a mile long. The thing that stopped it was running into the highway. The highway slowed it down enough for fire trucks & some ranch hands to put it out.
OG&E seeks a franchise agreement with Norman. A vote by the citizens to ratify their proposed agreement failed earlier this year. One of the many reasons was no stipulation OG&E will bury their electrical lines. This has long been sought by Norman citizens.
The essence of the quality of life in core Norman is its large mature trees. The value of the shade they provide couldn’t be more apparent than during the recent weeks of 100-plus degree temperatures. Norman is tired of seeing its large trees cut to shreds by the electrical companies.
Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels i.e. cars, by deforestation and by certain land management practices, will lead to more and prolonged bouts of extreme weather, including hotter temperatures.
For example, Phoenix set a record this summer for days in a row over 110 degrees. There was a hurricane in California last week. The most deadly wildfire in 100 years occurred in Hawaii. Death Valley had a year’s worth of rain in a day. Texas is hotter than the desert southwest right now.
It’s even too hot for cactus. They’re saying we need a drink. We’re watching them shrivel before our eyes!
Shaded, quiet, bucolic streets are craved by most Normanites. They enhance real restate values. They make the hot days a bit more tolerable and the hotter it gets the more valuable they become.
Many people will take a drive down Lindsey Street west of I-35 to get a moment of peacefulness brought by the large trees lining its way.
When I was on city council. I had citizens call me in tears as OEC cut down 50 year old large mature shade producing trees along Berry Road.
Local citizens even raised the funds to bring about a law suit to stop the removal of the “Berry Road Tree Canopy” only to have it fail because state law is so heavily tilted in the utility companies favor.
If OG&E wants its franchise agreement with Norman I suggest they discard the practices of the old and embrace the practices of the new.
Reactively cutting trees down should be left to beavers. More advanced mammals know the value of trees — shade, heat reduction, energy savings, CO2 conversion, the list is endless.
PG&E connected two neurons and created a synapse that recognized saving trees and burying the lines — in addition to all the other benefits — actually saves maintenance money in the long run. Too bad they didn’t figure it out 50 years ago.
Hopefully, a synapse will fire in OG&E’s brain. Hopefully, OG&E will have a PG&E like epiphany and make a plan to bury the lines in Norman.
Then, like person of honor, put it down on paper and sign their name to it in the form of a franchise agreement. This type of agreement might actually gain some traction with the citizens of Norman. It might have a chance of passing.
In closing, like a tree, the best time to plant an electrical line is 50 years ago. The second best time is today.
