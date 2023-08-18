How I spent my summer vacation— or at least a few hours in August: raingardens and public safety. Let me explain ...
I’ve mentioned in previous columns that I recently joined the Lake Thunderbird Watershed Alliance (LTWA) Board of Directors.
I’ve described that organization as a group dedicated to educating the public on water quality issues affecting the Lake Thunderbird watershed, and sponsoring projects consistent with that goal.
A week ago, I joined other board members in visiting Carrington Place— a residential development in northwest Norman.
I’ve lived in Norman for 20 years and driven past Carrington Place more times than I can count.
I’d heard tales about how environmentally friendly Carrington was; I’ve now seen for myself. To borrow a quote from Star Wars: “Impressive, most impressive.”
Carrington has a number of retention ponds, as most developments are required to have. Carrington’s ponds are well-maintained.
One large pond is suitable of fishing and kayaking.
The homeowner’s association monitors and maintains the pond— to avoid silt buildup (from rain runoff), and to ensure the pond does not become overgrown with (native) vegetation.
Water from several ponds is used to irrigate public areas. The whole area is quite beautiful— but the homeowner’s group wants to do more, and that’s where the Watershed Alliance comes in.
LWTA is partnering with Carrington homeowners in planning additional environmentally friendly measures to further enhance the local ambiance.
For example: water runoff from streets and sidewalks can pollute the ponds— but rain gardens can capture pollutants.
Vegetated filter strips adjacent to roadways can help— stormwater splashes from a roadway as a sheet of water, but vegetation decreases the velocity of flow— allowing suspended sediment to settle, to be filtered out by the vegetation.
LTWA is currently considering a mobile phone app, to provide users with handy tips on environmentally friendly options they might wish to pursue in landscaping their properties.
In concept, a number of options might be offered, depending on factors peculiar to a certain property (such as soil type).
Since the aesthetics of one user may differ from those of another, individuals will be able to choose what appeals to them.
LTWA has discussed “beta testing” this app, once developed, with Carrington homeowners. (If this technology proves worthwhile, it could have application throughout the city.) More to come!
So— I mentioned public safety, as something that kept me off the street this month. Let me explain.
In May, the City of Norman released a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to interested bidders to provide a “Comprehensive Public Safety Resource Allocation Study for the City of Norman.” Responses were received in mid-July and are now under evaluation.
That’s where I come in. I’m one of five individuals tasked with reviewing the submittals and recommending an organization to the City Manager and Council for contract negotiations and award.
My qualifications: I have both written and evaluated RFPs while working in industry, and I have managed responses to RFPs when bidding on government contracts.
I’ve also spent considerable time volunteering at both Norman Police and Fire Departments and served on the city’s Public Safety Committee for a number of years.
Briefly, Norman/s City Council requested that “an independent firm do a study to determine the optimal staffing/operational levels and future facility needs for the Norman Police Department and Norman Fire Department in order to provide the services needed and expected by the community.”
This study, when completed, will “include specific recommendations regarding current and future needs of these departments.”
The organization accomplishing this study will have access to staffing documents, hiring and promotion directives, career development information, data on dispatches (responding units, call types), etc.
The adequacy of support facilities and equipment are included. In the case of the Fire Department, the location and possible relocation of fire stations will be analyzed.
Contract completion will be a matter of negotiation with the organization selected to perform the work- but as you might guess, this is no small effort.
To be clear, my part is not to come up with answers, but to apply whatever expertise and experience I have, along with four other similarly experienced individuals, to pick the most qualified vendor.
I’m excited and privileged to participate.
My goal in these weekly musings is to comment on the passing scene in Norman— and to highlight positive things happening here.
The work of the Lake Thunderbird Watershed Alliance is one of those positive things.
A definitive analysis of public safety needs here has the potential to put to rest disagreements as to the role of Police and Fire, and the resources necessary to accomplish assigned roles. For a few hours in August, I was “off the street,” doing something constructive. Another good thing?
