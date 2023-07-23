Andy Rieger
Local ColumnistThe sweat-stained, khaki cap thrown in a bag of old freebie hats caught my eye as my grandsons dug things out of a closet on a recent visit.
Midway Grocery and Market sponsored our Norman Summer League slow-pitch Sunday night softball team. Proprietor Bob Thompson had a child at McKinley and put up the entry fee for our team. Gave us shirts, too.
• • •
We were mostly fathers of McKinley Elementary students. A few of the team members had talent but most of us just wanted to play softball and relive some pursuits of our youth.
It occurred to me it was 25 years ago this summer that the dads won the Sunday Night C League Championship, took home the trophies and slept in our T-shirts like it was 1965 all over again.
• • •
Coaches Mark Williams and Steve Ramsey put together the team which included such stars as Phil Brockhaus on the mound, Mark Blacksten and Neil McGuffee in the outfield, Neil Robinson, David Little and Mark Levy in the infield.
We recruited some talent from Gary Gooch’s team. Seems like there was Jim Rhule, Buddy Caldwell, Wiley White and David Thompson from the Monroe side of town and a few others.
• • •
We had a “no practice” strategy so as to not wear ourselves out before the games. The games were usually late on Sunday night. We had an hour’s rest in between games.
Thankfully, we only played once a week. While the younger competitors on the other teams knocked back a few beers between games, the more senior players brought diet Cokes or coffee in a Thermos. We usually always won the second game.
• • •
It’s good to see adult softball is still strong at Norman’s remodeled Reaves Park. Norman Forward tax funds provided $9,983,111 for the fields, restrooms, concessions, parking, roads and stands. Nearly 1,200 youths and adults played baseball and softball on the fields this spring and summer.
Next year’s registration opens soon but you won’t see my former teammates back on the field for a reunion any time soon but if we did, we could be all AARP by now.
