The wicked, July sun routinely baked the fresh asphalt patches that held Rock Creek Road and Robinson Street together in east Norman. The soft pavement made for a squishy ride as our blue and green Schwinn Sting-Rays navigated the route most afternoons.
In late June and early July, all east Norman roads lead to Hall Park, where fireworks were king.
The tiny enclave was outside the Norman City limits and there were usually a handful of fireworks stands competing against each other for business. A week’s allowance would buy a gross of pop bottle rockets, some Black Cat firecrackers and even some sparklers for the little ones. Like gas stations of old, there were price wars between stands. Kids learned to shop for the best prices.
• • •
We stocked the bottle rocket arsenal one year in anticipation of a cross-creek battle with not-so-friendly neighborhood kids to the west of our small subdivision. With metal pipes nationalized from new home building sites, we designed and built pop bottle rocket guns. A handle to help aim and a hole to light the fuse made for quite a weapon. Once we perfected and tested the prototype, every teenager wanted one.
At dusk, the shooting began. Parents even joined in the fun. Most stood by with water hoses ready to extinguish burning shingles. A mom who was also a nurse bandaged my finger when a bottle rocket exploded before I could get my finger out of the line of fire. It was back to the front for me. A scar reminds me of that night some 50 years ago. The day after the Fourth was the best time to buy fireworks for next year’s battle.
• • •
The virus that paralyzed our way of life for a couple of years also stole some of our holiday traditions. Now it’s time to celebrate again. Norman’s Independence Day celebration brings several generations of local families to Reaves Park. My friend Fred Rice can usually be found moving between family gatherings there, working the crowd like a Louisiana politician.
At the park there were troughs of cold watermelon from the Kiwanis Club, baby crawl contests, pony rides and dunk tanks. Nearby, there was usually a softball tournament being played. My old baby blue Volkswagen convertible was rolled out of the garage, shine up and plastered with flags for a cruise around town.
On Reaves park’s eastern edge, firefighters were staging for the night’s big show. A radio station usually played patriotic music synchronized to the fireworks. The university’s swimming pool was full as the night’s watch party began.
• • •
Growing up, our large family would pack the Rambler with a blanket, chairs and a metal cooler full of cheap pop. As the sun set, we’d drive out on the new Highway 9 and find a hilltop for viewing and look back to the west.
Back home, after the big show, we’d find several family packs of fireworks given to dad by a former law school classmate whose family operated stands in the unincorporated areas around Oklahoma City.
One year the kids didn’t understand why Dad held back an entire box of fireworks. On the day the Vietnam War was officially over, Dad opened the box and, using his pipe, lit them up one by one on our east Norman acreage. The neighborhood’s teenagers stood by in awe. As kids, we didn’t really understand his emotions. Today, as parents, we can appreciate such celebrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.