The Father’s Day advertising blitz usually begins about Memorial Day. It’s tough to ignore when you’re buying other cards and the rows of Father’s Day notes are all around you.
It’s been more than 25 years since my own father passed away. He was only a year older than I am now. When I hear corny jokes or reliable stories, I still think I ought to share those with him.
Emotions were hard for him. He got that from his own father and passed it to me. Here are some kernels of wisdom passed along to me and a few I’ve gathered as a father and now a grandfather.
It is always easier to tell the truth. It keeps you from having to remember what you said weeks later.
Being successful isn’t about wealth. Money is a way for society to keep score, a lousy one at that.
When you find true love and good, home-grown tomatoes, don’t stray from either.
•••
The who is far more important than the what. The best things in life are not things at all. In every community there are people who pull the wagon, those who just ride in the wagon and those who continually throw rocks at the wagon.
Change is incremental. It is easier to take baby steps and measure the progress than to take leaps and worry about the direction.
A real friend is someone you can call for help in the middle of the night and not immediately apologize for waking them up.
Life begins at 40. So does arthritis, hair and memory loss.
•••
The time to look for a better job is when you already have one.
Expect the best out of people. Sometimes, they will surprise you.
Life is too short to hold grudges more than a few days. Forgiveness takes lots of practice. It’s funny how precious time becomes once you realize you’ve used more than you have left.
Children’s dreams and goals should be encouraged. It is easy to say no to a child. Saying yes is much harder.
•••
Guilt-free naps on a Sunday afternoon are most refreshing. Dust and Bermuda grass will usually keep.
Judge people by the depth of their hearts and not the color of their skin.
Wine is one of many things that get better with age.
Folks you are closest to leave far too soon.
