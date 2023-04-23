Harry McMillan lived about a block from my family’s northeast Norman home but he always seemed to know when my parents got home from work each day.
Often in the early days of April, he’d be waiting for them, hoping to make a big sale of advance tickets to support the annual Norman Lions Club Carnival.
The carnival in downtown Norman began in 1963 and was booked to coincide with the city’s 89er Day parade and downtown festival.
The early ticket sales gave kids a couple of weeks to anticipate the smells and bells of the carnival. We always judged how well we were behaving by how many tickets our parents bought.
And once the carnival pulled into town, we begged to go every night.
“There’s nothing like a Ferris Wheel to light up the night sky in the spring,” said Bill Purcell, longtime member of the Norman Lions Club.
• • •
That Ferris wheel has been thrilling several generations of carnival goers since it first arrived in 1963.
Club members John Campbell and Jack Black are credited with starting the tradition. It’s a major fundraiser for the local club which meets for lunch each Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church.
The carnival has moved a couple of times in its 60 year history. A conflict with the railroad pushed them to the Lloyd Noble Center parking lot and later to Sooner Mall.
The carnival is now paired with the Norman Musical Festival which brings thousands of music lovers to Norman.
“Tying them together has been a wonderful synergy for both events,” said Purcell. “And the presence of the carnival makes the music festival a little more family oriented.”
• • •
Across the country, spring carnivals were often a rite of passage for children. First time away from the parents with your own money. First dates.
Purcell remembers he saved some money to go downtown on his own.
“There were certain prizes that I really wanted to win,” he said. “As a kid, a lot of times, it’s your first experience with the hard, cruel world out there. No matter how much you want something, they’re not going to give it to you. You have to earn it.”
‘It’s kind of your first experience on your own and you’re using your own money and the guy running the game doesn’t really care.”
• • •
This year’s Lions Club Carnival will run April 27-29 this year. Club members are selling $25 all you can ride tickets.
Member Brad Hawkins remembers the days when the Lions themselves ran a few family-friendly games.
His first year as a Lion brought time running the milk bottle toss.
“I bent over so many times picking up those softballs,” he recalls. “I was sore for a week.”
