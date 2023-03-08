By Cindy Rosenthal
For The TranscriptThe Norman community currently has embarked on no shortage of planning initiatives – Strong Towns, the NEDC visioning project, and the update of the City of Norman’s comprehensive land use plan. As Norman’s only mayor to ever serve three consecutive terms, I believe in the value of long-term planning efforts, but at the same time I am puzzled by the current apathy around the potential loss of Griffin Memorial Hospital and the collective amnesia of community leaders regarding an earlier visioning effort focused on the Griffin campus. As a parable about planning, the history of the Griffin campus provides important lessons.
Earlier this year The Norman Transcript reported Oklahoma County sought to lure Griffin hospital to a new location near OSU-OKC. In the article, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services touted to Oklahoma County commissioners the “huge economic benefit” of the hospital, its 223 jobs and “$90 million in terms of taxes generated from those new jobs and the cost of deterring people from the emergency room.” Norman local and county officials expressed “disappointment” and spoke in the past tense about losing the hospital even though a deal has not been solidified.
Previous job announcements have earned praise from federal, state and local officials – Hitachi (2014), Johnson Controls (2019), and Advanced Call Center Technologies (2022). But the potential loss of 223 jobs has prompted “crickets.”
Griffin Hospital has been an historic community institution since 1894 and the premier state mental health provider since 1916. At its peak, the self-sufficient campus provided care for tens of thousands of patients and encompassed over a thousand acres including its own power plant, and a working farm with a dairy and cannery that supplied food for both patients and staff.
Today, only a 120-bed facility treats patients at ODMHSAS’ main campus, a 160-acre property bordered by Robinson Street, 12th Avenue, East Main Street, and Carter Avenue. ODMHSAS also operates two other facilities — Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center (COCMHC) and the Children’s Recovery Center (CRC) — on the adjacent 80-acre property south of East Main street.
This centrally-located, undeveloped property also presents a significant and “unprecedented opportunity” for the city in terms of addressing its housing needs, economic development and infrastructure improvements, according to the Urban Land Institute (ULI) which was engaged by the city in 2015 and produced a report “Reimagining Griffin Memorial Hospital” based in part on interviews with more than 100 community leaders.
Spoiler alert: the ULI’s recommended guiding principles were:
- “Make health and well-being a priority.
- Produce a high-quality environment; set a high bar of excellence for physical design, natural beauty, and responsible stewardship.
- Allow flexibility for the long term; agree to appropriate responses to unforeseen conditions and opportunities.
- Create an inclusive, collaborative, and transparent process for making decisions and communicating with the community. (26)”
The focus on the future of Griffin began in earnest in 2014, after state law changed to allow ODMHSAS to sell its lands provided the “proceeds are used for the tangible infrastructure improvements that benefit the persons serviced by the Department.” ODMHSAS has extensive land holdings in Norman, including property occupied by the Veterans’ Center and JD McCarthy as well as Griffin soccer park facilities and Sutton Urban Wilderness which are under long-term leases to the city.
As mayor, I began conversations with Terri White, then-commissioner of ODMHSAS, and her deputy Durand Crosby in 2014. Initially, negotiations led to the sale of the ODMHSAS land which now houses Food and Shelter. In late 2014, a 30-member community coalition co-chaired by then-State Representative Scott Martin and myself received staff briefings on the infrastructure needs and opportunities at Griffin. The coalition through consensus articulated goals for Griffin’s redevelopment committing to a long-term financial collaboration with ODMHSAS; a redevelopment focus on mental and physical health services; the creation of public-private mixed-use development with market and affordable housing; a restoration of the Bishop Creek watershed for stormwater, flood control and recreational purposes; and the interconnection and enhancement of recreational assets.
Based on these goals, the ULI experts came to Norman in April 2015 to conduct analyses and issue their report, which offered an exciting vision of market and affordable townhouses, stacked flats, and medium density apartments, commercial development, cultural amenities, and recreational facilities. ULI recommended that Norman establish a redevelopment authority and select a single master developer to oversee the process and prevent ad hoc, piecemeal development. (Unfortunately, you cannot find the ULI report or the coalition goals anywhere on the City of Norman website, and it is not part of the documentation helping to frame the comprehensive plan update. Here it is: Urban-Land-Institute-Advisory-Panel-2015-Norman-Griffin-Memorial-Hospital.pdf (windows.net).)
The long-term financial collaboration was a key element of the discussions in 2015. ODMHSAS needed an estimated $130 million to build a new hospital. Land was not a key element of the cost of a new hospital as the department envisioned moving the facility to land it already owns near the Veterans Center. Providing that kind of funding would require a mix of state funding, grants, land sales to private owners, and possibly a TIF district where new tax revenues generated from the currently untaxed property would be shared with the department and the city. In 2016, as my third and last term as mayor was coming to an end, a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) was under review and negotiation by the City and ODMHSAS to launch the next steps.
Now almost seven years later, community leaders seem resigned to losing Griffin and their attention has shifted to defining what SEC membership means for the city. New planning efforts are under way; some voices will be louder than others; some plans will be forgotten or ignored.
If there is wisdom to be garnered from the ULI initiative, it is this: positive meaningful change requires steadfast leadership and attentive citizen engagement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.