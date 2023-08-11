Bill Scanlon
For The TranscripIt’s almost that time again: Monarchs in the Park! That’s right— the annual Monarchs in the Park Festival will be held Oct. 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Andrews Park, 201 Dawes Street. Mark you calendars— now!
So what? — you may ask. I asked that question of my friend Michele Loudenback (RPES, CFM), Environmental and Sustainability Manager, Department of Environmental Resilience and Sustainability in Norman’s Utilities Department. With a job title as long as hers, you just know she’s a very important person— as indeed she is. I’ve known Michele for a number of years. She’s positive energy personified. I’ve called her “Wonder Woman,” for good reason.
“Monarchs are pollinators, meaning an insect that pollinates flowers,” said Loudenback, “They flit from plant to plant— transferring pollen, which in turn allows plants to grow and flower. Think of bees, but without the sting (although I researched this: Monarch butterflies are poisonous). The festival celebrates the role of Monarchs and other pollinators in nature— while providing an opportunity for members of the community to gather, learn about some really cool stuff, and enjoy each other’s company.”
Having the Festival on Oct. 1 is no accident. It turns out that October is the most active month in the Monarch’s migration from points in the United States to “winter quarters” in Mexico. Translation: we’re more likely to see Monarchs in October than any other month. Monarchs are on the “Endangered Species List”, thanks to climate change and pesticides. I read somewhere that the population of Monarchs has been reduced by about 85% over the past 20 years. Bummer!
Seeing a Monarch is a good thing— a sign that “we should embrace all changes about to come into our lives.” Monarchs are “symbols of happiness, growth and good luck.” According to wisdom found on the internet, in the context of mental health, Monarchs are a symbol of hope.
So— what’s on the agenda for Oct. 1? According to its website (www.monarchsinthepark.org), this year’s festival will include native plant sales, games and crafts, live music, pollinator and gardening experts, demonstrations, food trucks, kite flying, and an opportunity for participants to help plant a pollinator garden in Andrews Park (next to the skate complex, if I’m not mistaken).
A high point (for me at least) is the pollinator parade. Kids march around wearing butterfly wings they’ve colored themselves. Great fun; cute kids. Insert commercial here: if you’re interested in helping out, organizers are seeking volunteers, vendors and sponsors. Call Michele’s office, the Division of Environmental Resilience and sustainability (DoERS!) at 405.292.9731; email: EnvironmentalServices@normanok.gov.
I mentioned “Wonder Woman’s” positive energy earlier. One look at the responsibilities resident in DoERS will explain how that energy serves the city. It’s a long list: “compost facility, yard waste, pollution prevention, recycling, environmental services, energy and water conservation, and operation of the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
Michele also serves on the Board of the Lake Thunderbird Watershed Alliance— which acts as a clearinghouse for educational programs which benefit water quality in the lake. Michele is past president of that group. Want to know more about DoERS? Go to http://www.GreenNorman.gov.
In this Festival City, Monarchs in the Park is something special. It’s fun— with a purpose. I’ve taken my own advice, and marked my calendar. I’ve got my hat, my sunscreen, and am ready to go. I probably won’t march in the pollinator parade, but I hope to see you at the festival..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.