CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — A volunteer and his grandson were preparing to trim around the assortment of 185 lawn chairs on a vacant lot near downtown this past week. “Getting ready for the anniversary,” he told me as our tour bus unloaded.
The white chair memorial was for the 185 lives lost in the February 2011 earthquake that leveled thousands of homes and commercial buildings in the central business district. The display was eerily similar to the Oklahoma City bombing memorial and its 168 empty chairs. While the OKC memorial chairs are arranged in rows, these are set up in conversational groups much like a yard party.
More than a decade after the quake, Christchurch continues to heal and rebuild. Structures are shorter. More steel and glass is used instead of bricks. Space between buildings is a must. The heavily-damaged Anglican cathedral is the centerpiece of downtown rebuilding.
• • •
Australia and New Zealand remind me of the American Midwest. The people are friendly and helpful and don’t mind going out of their way to help you if they can. Like most people, they are mindful of the past with monuments and memorials honoring service and marking historical events.
As a kid, I was always the one child wanting to stop the station wagon at roadside signs noting an event. It made my siblings and even my parents cringe when the sign, “roadside marker ahead” came into view.
In Sydney, the Anza Memorial pays tribute to the thousands of Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fought in World War I. The art deco building’s walls include 120,000 stars, one for every member who served.
Across the Tasman Sea, in Wellington, New Zealand, a Ta Papa Museum exhibit highlights the New Zealand soldiers who supported their British allies in World War I.
Norman’s Veteran’s Memorial in Reaves Park honors county service members from all branches. Likewise for the memorial in front of the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium which lists OU students killed in World War II, including my father’s cousin, Carl Rieger.
• • •
The Oklahoma City bombing memorial always catches the attention of visitors. A monument in northwest Oklahoma reminds us of the Christmas Eve fire at Babbs Switch which claimed 36 people.
Entire families died when the one-room schoolhouse where they were celebrating around a Christmas tree caught fire. It’s the largest number of persons to die in a school fire in Oklahoma and believed to be the sixth largest nationally.
Along Highway 77, on the north side of Lexington, is a marker noting Medal of Honor winner and OU accounting graduate John L. Smith. The Marine fighter pilot was once the greatest flying ace of World War II, credited with shooting down 19 Japanese aircraft in the early weeks of the war in the Pacific.
• • •
A few smaller markers in Norman and nearby always grab my attention. A few of us are working with the city to install more historic signs. There’s one up near Lindsey Street and Classen Boulevard, noting the location of Norman namesake Abner Norman’s camp. A sign at Legacy Park honors Norman’s World War II Navy bases. The marker near the silo at Griffin Park recognizes Norman’s role in treating mental illnesses. A fourth honors Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, the first African American to attend the OU College of Law and her legal fight to get there.
The small granite marker on the far north side of the I.O.O.F. cemetery notes the mass grave of 39 Central State Hospital patients who died in a dormitory fire on April 13, 1918. The blaze, believed to have started in a linen closet, spread through a men’s dorm killing 40. A family claimed one of the victims but the other 39 men and boys were buried in a mass grave that was only located in 2014. The efforts of Norman firefighter Jim Bailey lead to that marker.
On 48th Avenue SE, just north of State Highway 9, is a sign noting the nearby location of Dave and Jim Blue’s trading post. The Native American brothers traded with the cowboys on the Arbuckle branch of the Chisholm Cattle Trail. It was arguably Norman’s first convenience store.
