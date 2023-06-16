So many good things to write about in Norman! It seems to me that seldom a week passes that I don’t come across “good things” worthy of note. And I get caught up in the news of the moment that I sometimes lose sight of some very worthy items. Today, I’m going to sooth my conscience, and catch up on a couple of things.
First: WildCare Oklahoma: what is it, and what does it do? Simply: WildCare Oklahoma rescues, rehabilitates and releases native wildlife, provides conservation and wildlife education, and resolves human/animal conflicts humanely. This organization is Oklahoma’s oldest and largest wildlife rehabilitation and wildlife education facility — and one of the ten largest organizations of its kind in the United States. So, you may ask — is there really a need for this type of organization? and how does it affect me?
Some time ago, I met with Inger Giuffrida, WildCare’s Executive Director. Inger gave me some background on the organization, and explained some of the do’s and don’ts of dealing with wildlife.
Since 1984, Wildcare has helped thousands seeking assistance with injured, ill and/or orphaned wildlife. According to Inger, people bring wildlife to Wildcare due to problems caused by human activity.
She makes the point that many residential and commercial developments and roads are constructed without consideration for green spaces and migratory corridors — resulting in animals’ dens or nests being destroyed or animals being crowded into smaller spaces, leading to disease transmission.
The number of animals being hit by cars is on the increase as a consequence of human activity.
If you accept the fact that humanity has a responsibility to husband resources, and maintain the environment, then you might have some sympathy for the plight of our wildlife. I confess that I fall into this category.
“Do’s and Don’ts:”
• Do not attempt to feed wild animals — many times this causes more harm than good, particularly if an animal is sick or injured.
• Think twice before attempting to relocate wildlife — relocating an animal to an unfamiliar area puts unnecessary stress, perhaps due to territorial disputes and the availability of food.
• If you must attempt to capture a wild animal, put safety first — their behavior may be unpredictable, putting both you and the animal in danger.
• When in doubt, call WildCare at 405-872-9338, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for assistance. A complete list of “do’s and don’ts” may be found on the organization’s website (www.WildCareOklahoma.org).{
WildCare Oklahoma is a 501©3 nonprofit. It employs a paid staff of 13 full-time and six part time employees, along with a number fellows, federally-funded work study students, unpaid interns and veterinary student externs.
Tax returns for 2021 showed a budget of $839,000 with 96.5% of revenue going to direct support of program services.
All this supports the care and rehabilitation of literally hundreds of patients on any given day.
Consider donations — of dollars, or in-kind materials such as Q-tips, baby wipes, trash bags, etc. A complete list of items may be found on the WildCare website. Also on the website — links to the organization’s newsletters, which explain the organization and its mission far better than I’ve done. Take a look: I double dog dare you.
Another organization I’d like to mention — albeit briefly — is the Lake Thunderbird Watershed Alliance (LTWA).
Same questions as with WildCare: what is it, and what does it do? The Alliance is a collaboration of residents, communities and other stakeholders aimed at protecting the water quality of Lake Thunderbird and its associated watershed.
The organization acts as a clearinghouse for information about the lake and watershed — including research, education and implementation of projects relating to such things as stream erosion, ecological diversity, and the conservation of Lake Thunderbird as a reliable drinking water supply source for Norman and surrounding communities.
In pursuit of these goals, the Alliance has developed an integrated watershed management plan — intended as a guide for local decision-makers as they consider actions which may affect the watershed. Full disclosure: I was recently elected to the LTWA Board.
I gained a lot of experience in water quality issues while serving on the Citizens Storm Water Committee some years ago (storm water runoff directly affects Lake Thunderbird water quality), and hope to apply some of that experience while serving on the LTWA Board I expect I’ll have more to say about the Alliance and its activities in the months ahead.
One final subject: Last weekend, I officiated track and field activities at the Endeavor Games, held annually in Edmond — hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma.
These are Paralympics (correct term: Adaptive Sports); competitors range in age from about seven to seventy-seven.
All manifest handicaps — be it loss of one or more limbs, palsy, vision impairment, etc.
Hundreds of competitors from all over the country participate — as a precursor to national Paralympics competitions. I worked seated discus, 100/200/800 meter runs and long jumps.
To watch kids as young as seven, missing one or more limbs give it their all in these competitions is beyond humbling for me.
I mention these games not to say “look at me,” but rather to say “look at them,” and be inspired by their grit and determination.
These games put things in perspective for me: instead of being burdened by life’s problems, I’m inspired to try to do the best with what I have. At the risk of preaching, it’s a great lesson for all f us.
I think I’m caught up for now. Thank you for your patience.
Bottom line: good things are happening in Norman and Central Oklahoma. Thanks to the Transcript for giving me the opportunity to observe and comment.
