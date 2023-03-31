If you access www.brownielocks.com, you’ll find listings of “special” months and days. For example, March has been designated “National Peanut Month.” Also, “National Umbrella Month.” There are literally dozens of month designations — ranging from food to special causes.
One of the “special” months is National Women’s History Month, and I’ve been making reference to it throughout March. Today, I’m going to begin with something personal — to give you an idea of why I think Women’s History Month is special.
My Aunt May was special. She grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts, the oldest of eight children. She was lucky enough to go to college — and began work as teacher. Summers were hers to enjoy. She got a private pilot’s license in an open cockpit biplane, then got it into her mind that she wanted to see South America.
As a single women, she was denied passage on ships leaving Boston — so she traveled to Montreal, and proceeded south from there. Another summer, she hiked through Europe — and was in Munich in time to witness Hitler holding forth in one of its beer halls. When World War II started, her brothers enlisted, and she wasn’t going to be left out.
She joined the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps, and was a part of its first Officer Training School. Upon graduation, she was chosen as “number one’” to be sworn in. May was 5 feet tall (minimum height). The officer who chose her was Major General Mark Clark, who stood 6’ 5”. He’s alleged to have said to her: “Alright shorty, you’re it.”
May quickly rose to the rank of captain, and led the first contingent of women (non-nurses) overseas, working for General Eisenhower at SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers Europe) in London. After the war, May returned to Washington, D.C., where she worked on legislation (at Eisenhower’s request) that would fully integrate women into the Army. She met a lot of resistance to that cause. While much of the nation appreciated the work women had done on farms and factories during the war, a prevailing view was that it was time for women to go back to the kitchen.
May testified before Congress about the important part women could play in the armed services — but sexism was rampant. On one occasion, she replied to a dissenter: “You don’t have to be six feet tall and be a man to have a brain.” May won the day; President Truman signed legislation officially integrating women into the regular army. May became the Women’s Army Corps (the “regular” army) first director, serial number L — 1.
During the aforementioned hearings, she was mocked with questions about work “suitable for women,” and “do you really mean we should have women generals?” Her response was to the effect that women could handle anything — but that this would happen in good time. In that sexist climate, she didn’t want to set up women to fail. As director of the WAC, she held the rank of colonel, and retired in that rank. But her forecast was accurate — today women perform duties in virtually all specialties in the armed services, and there are a number of female four-star flag officers. When May retired from the Army, she agreed to supervise a new division in the Labor Department: Women in Community Service — dedicated to encouraging women’s participation in civic activities nationwide.
She agreed to take the job for six months, and stayed for 12 years. Before her death, May was officially inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York. (You can read about my aunt, Mary A, Hallaren, in Tom Brokaw’s book, “The Greatest Generation,” page 139.) Not bad for a short school teacher from Massachusetts!
I’ve dwelled on my aunt’s accomplishments, quite a history — but I submit there are women making history here in Norman. In earlier columns, I’ve mentioned women such as Michele Loudenback in utilities, Kim Fairbanks and her work in animal welfare. I’ve highlighted Cinthya Allen, former equity and diversity officer for the city. I’ve cited school principals Amber Bui, Andrea Crowe, Carla Atkinson and Hallie Wright for the incredible work they do in Norman Public Schools. I’d like add to the list three women I’ve come to know and respect: Lee Hall, Amanda Nairn and Lynne Miller.
Lee and I served on the City Council together. Lee probably worked harder than all of us in digging into issues — educating herself on the consequences of council actions on the city, and always articulate in expressing her views. She was very active in assessing zoning issues, and was deeply involved in homelessness matters. Those interests continue.
Amanda and I served together on the Citizens Stormwater Committee a few years back. Like Lee, Amanda immersed herself in committee deliberations- serving as co-chair of the committee. Amanda continues to serve as president of the Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District — the organization that manages Lake Thunderbird.
Lynne Miller needs no introduction — having served Norman as council member (Ward 5) and as mayor. I know Lynne as a friend — and I know that she cares deeply about civic affairs — and that she shares her concerns with city leaders on a continuing basis. These women are writing history in Norman, and we’re the better for it.
In other columns, I’ve mentioned women making special contributions — please forgive for not mentioning everyone here, and I know there are other stories — histories waiting to be written. I hope to comment on those in future columns. In the meantime, amuse yourself on the “brownielocks” website. You’ll be surprised at what you read.
