Local ColumnistNorman, with its Crosstimbers location and topography, was once proposed to be a destination city for a barge canal running from southeastern Oklahoma to the Little River Dam. The waterway could have moved goods from central Oklahoma to Atoka and bring fresh water to the metropolitan area.
Instead, Oklahoma City planners built a 100-mile pipeline transporting water from that corner of the state to Lake Stanley Draper. The pipeline is currently being expanded to bring even more water to central Oklahoma.
The proposed barge canal was one of the factors that caused Norman to annex j185 square miles in the fall of 1961, according to news reports at the time. Much of the 118,000 acres annexed were in north and east Norman. Prior to annexation week, Norman could count only 13 square miles in its city limits.
When all of the parcels were added, Norman became the second largest city under 250,000 in the United States.
• • •
City commissioners had many fears when they called a special meeting in October of 1961. They worried aloud that the land south and east of the Little River Dam needed to be under municipal control to safeguard the barge canal project.
They also expressed concerns that the approaches to Max Westheimer Field needed to be protected as it could become a future auxiliary landing site to Will Rogers. And if they didn’t annex the land, Oklahoma City would likely set its sights on the acreage to protect Tinker Air Force Base.
Then Mayor Earl Sneed called the annexation a “duty” to protect the city’s recent investment in the Little River Project (The lake was later named Lake Thunderbird). The annexation also allowed Norman to surround the tiny hamlet of Hall Park, keeping Oklahoma City and others from moving in on what Norman considered its own turf.
• • •
As expected, some farmers objected to the hastily-done annexations. They didn’t want the added property taxes brought on by city bond issues. The restrictions on building, burning and other pursuits could stifle their businesses, according to news articles at the time.
Norman muddled through the annexations even as civil lawsuits challenged the city’s right to incorporate the farms into municipal control. Even today, much of the area is not provided city water and sewer services.
Oklahoma City was no stranger to land grabs either. It once annexed 149 square miles at one time. Kansas City held the record at the time. It claimed 187 square miles at one meeting.
• • •
The litigation had all but ended by the time Lake Thunderbird opened in the summer of 1965. The Little River project began in 1960 and federal officials named the lake and closed their office in 1966.
The mayor and city commissioners had managed to annex enough land to protect the lake’s watershed and keep Oklahoma City and Moore from counting more Cleveland County residents.
Besides flood control, fish and wildlife and recreation, Lake Thunderbird was a much-needed water supply for Norman, Midwest City and Del City.
