For nearly 130 years Norman residents have supported improvements to water projects. Voters will be asked to increase their own water bills in a special election June 13. Norman is one of the few cities in the state that requires voters — and not their elected representatives — to raise rates.
That charter provision came in the 1970s after council members increased rates dramatically and citizens took the cause to the polls and won.
The increases would fund water main replacements, groundwater disinfection and increased operational costs. They would address changing federal mandates on lead and copper rules. Voters approved increases in 2006 and 2015 but turned them down in 2010 and 2022.
If a customer uses 5,000 gallons in a month, (about two thirds of Norman households are at this amount or lower), it will increase the monthly bill $5.45. If a home uses 10,000 gallons, it will increase the monthly bill by $7.45.
• • •
The first shallow, public water well was hand-dug in 1889 near what is now the intersection of Main Street and Peters Avenue. The Santa Fe Railway provided another well on its right-of-way between Symmes and Duffy Streets.
It wasn’t thirst that drove our young town to covet a water system. It was the fear of fire. By 1893 an ordinance was passed that required each business to maintain at least one barrel of water for firefighting.
In January of 1894 voters overwhelmingly approved the issuance of bonds to build a town waterworks. Land was purchased on the west side of the 400 block of South Flood Avenue. That land was formerly known as Doll’s Park, later named Pledger Park and finally Lions Park.
• • •
Able-bodied young men were employed for $1.50 per day to dig that 30 foot square well 25 feet deep. Water mains were installed, a standpipe was erected near what is now the southeast corner of Main Street and Stewart Avenue.
A concrete engine pad was installed at the shallow welllsite and the water was turned into the mains on Dec. 4, 1894. To meet growing demand, two more shallow wells were dug near the first one.
In the early 1900s, deep wells were drilled near Gray Street and the railroad tracks. Additionally, a 125,000 gallon concrete water reservoir was completed. By 1934, Norman had drilled six wells, ranging from 590 feet to 630 feet in the area near and in Andrews Park.
Each well could produce about 160 gallons per minute. By 1931, the well house at 1 West Gray near the site of two of the deep wells, was equipped with a Fairbanks-Morse, 60 horsepower water pump.
• • •
The Navy bases and the university added additional water wells. Water from Lake Thunderbird came online with the opening of the lake in the early 1960s. That pool of fresh water is shared with Midwest City and Del City.
Besides the lake and the wells, Norman buys additional treated water as needed from Oklahoma City.
Thunderbird provides about two thirds of our water needs with wells and OKC water making up the remaining third.
From its early beginnings Norman’s system has grown to 650 miles of water pipe, five water towers, more than 6,000 fire hydrants and 11,000 valves.
