The Last Cowboy reality TV show is another smash hit in the Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) Universe. It is centered around a reining, cowhorse and cutting competition created by Taylor called the “Run For A Million.”
See it on the Paramount Network Cox channel 754 or stream it on the Paramount+ app.
All 2200 hotel rooms and 4000 tickets to the event next week are sold out at the SouthPoint arena and equestrian center in Las Vegas. People from all over the country are attending. We will be there!
In it the cowboys compete for a million bucks. Forget about winning it, just to qualify in order to compete in it is incredibly difficult and a prestigious task. Hundreds try out for a rare qualifying spot.
Need some inspiration? I’ve got a guy — Ron Ralls.
Ron is 69 years old and he has qualified to compete against all the young gun horse trainers, many from this area, in the “Run For A Million.”
Ron was born in Bakersfield, California. But he spent most of his early years outside of Bakersfield in the Sierra Nevada mountain foothills near the town of Tehachapi.
His father Lawrence Snow was a sure enough cowboy who made his living running cow camps in the mountains.
Most of the time they pushed 400 momma cows around on 50,000 acres in the Walker Basin of Kern County.
To give you an idea how big that is, it would take them two weeks to gather the cows from the pastures. Then it would take another two weeks to gather the strays.
Ron tells a story of when he woke up sick one morning with a sore throat.
They were at a cow camp high in the Sierras far away from anything. Lawrence went out and got a needle and syringe which he used to “doctor” sick cows.
He pulled a bottle of penicillin out of his saddle bag and gave Ron a 10 cc shot.
He was back in the saddle the next day. He felt a little better but mainly wanted to avoid another one of those penicillin shots!
Lawrence’s cow camp life style wasn’t conducive to long term relationships. He was married six times. Ron says,
“there is a total of 12 (children) — that we know of. They currently range from 81-29 years of age.”
“That we know of” seems to be the operative concept here.
Ron has a full brother and a full sister along with nine half brothers and sisters.
Interestingly, the twelfth sibling, a half brother, was discovered thru Ancestry.com DNA profiles six years ago. He was adopted as a baby and he never knew his family origins. He now attends Snow family reunions regularly.
Another interesting tidbit is that, including Ron, there are three half brother and sisters born in Ron’s birth year of 1954! Now that’s cowboy!
Ron is known for his good nature and helpfulness. His horsemanship is exceptional and his guidance is sought by professionals in many facets of the horse industry.
His nephew is Cody Snow a PRCA header. He has qualified for the NFR team roping seven times in a row from 2016-2022 winning over $1.3 million.
He is sitting seventh in the world right now on track to make it back to the NFR for an eighth time in December.
Ron recalls what NRCHA professional Justin Wright said to him after qualifying for the “Run For A Million.”
Justin said, “I just watched your video again from today, First time I seen you start to show your age! You damn near forgot to box!”
There is no doubt that Ron didn’t box his cow long before he made his fence run. “I was worried I was going to run out of cow, so we just went!”
Yes you did Ron. The judges rewarded his intuition with a 223.5 score and his first qualification to the “Run For A Million.”
Ron is an inspiration to everyone, especially those pushing 70 years of age. He doesn’t seem content with just qualifying for the “Run For A Million.”
I asked him, due due your age are you content with qualifying for the TRFAM or will you be trying to win it?
He laughed and said “I may be 69 yrs old but I’m not done yet! I’ve got age and experience on my side! It’s too far to travel to Las Vegas to just hear my name called!“
That really got him stirred up! I can’t even believe I got the nerve up to ask him that question. Lol! Those of you that know him can imagine how animated he got with his answer.
And in the “things you can’t make up department,” Ron had an appendicitis attack a couple weeks ago. As if scripted for a reality TV show they removed his appendix.
Despite the warnings of his surgeon, he was back in the saddle a handful of days later.
“A million dollars is life changing money,” says Ron. He is fit as a fiddle and the stitches are holding. He’s doing fine.
I don’t believe there is a better ambassador for the western performance world than Ron Ralls. He will undoubtedly be a crowd favorite.
You can watch the “Run For A Million” live streaming at TRFAM.com. Or watch highlights on Horse of the West, Monday nights at 9:30 CST on RFD-TV Cox channel 145.
Or watch highlights on Western Sports Round-Up on the Cowboy Channel, Cox 134. Or wait for the reality TV show “The Last Cowboy” this fall on the Paramount Network.
Ron lives a couple hours south of Norman. All of us old guys will be pulling for him. We wish him luck.
