The UGLY QUILTERS are a Norman institution. Their motto is “it doesn’t matter that our quilts are ugly only that they keep people warm.”
Some quilts go to the homeless through Food and Shelter. Other full-size quilts go to Mary Abbott House, Aging Services, or Meals on Wheels. The baby quilts are given to Head Start and CCFI’s baby pantry.
We read an Op-Ed piece in last Saturday’s Transcript describing everything wrong with Norman.
The UGLY QUILTERS are everything right with Norman.
The UGLY QUILTERS have quilted together for the last 20 plus years — no one remembers for sure. They started meeting at various locations around town.
For the past “sometime” — again no one remembers for sure — they have quilted at the Senior Center on South Peters in downtown Norman.
When you’re an UGLY QUILTER time and keeping track doesn’t matter. They’re not resume stuffers. They don’t sign up for committees just to be on a committee. They don’t go speak at every city council meeting so they can see themselves on TV.
They make quilts to keep people warm. That’s it — simple.
Ann Hodges didn’t offer her age, and seeing the spark in her eye I dared not ask. I’m guessing she’s an octogenarian acting & looking like a 50-year-old.
Eighty is the new fifty — right? At least that’s the inspiration she left in me. She has that no hill is too tall, no obstacle is too large attitude.
She’s been quilting since she was in high school. She enjoys anytime she can touch fabric. She’s made 300 to 400 quilts in her lifetime. She tells us of her quilts being in “Peru, China, Alaska, Africa, South America and all over the United States.” She’s simply amazing. Her needle and mind are sharp.
But these days Ann is anxious. The current senior center on Peters Street that has been the UGLY QUILTERS home for “sometime” will be closing and a new one will be opening on Porter Avenue.
She worries what will be the UGLY QUILTERS’ fate?
Change is on the horizon and with change comes fear, especially when you’re in the habit of doing the same thing in the same place every day for a decade or two.
The UGLY QUILTERS feel threatened. They fear they are going to lose their home. They’re afraid no one cares. They’re afraid no one will listen.
UGLY QUILTERS aren’t developers with reams of paperwork and sherpa-like attorneys toting, doting, and following them around. They don’t have lobbyists.
There’s one thing most folks wonder when, as we say in the horse business, they get long in the tooth — people wonder if they matter any more.
The UGLY QUILTERS wonder if they matter. They don’t picket city hall. They don’t go to the planning commission or the city council study sessions. They don’t blog ad nauseam on Facebook. They quilt! and they quilt for anyone that needs to be warm. Their life revolves around a noble purpose.
WAIT! THE UGLY QUILTERS MAKE CERAMICS TOO! Ok, a couple of noble purposes. Even UGLY QUILTERS are multitaskers these days.
The UGLY QUILTERS like to paint and make pottery for those in need. Nothing about the UGLY QUILTERS surprises me. Did they invent spunk? Did they invent “want to?” I think so.
Linda appears to be the UGLY QUILTERS’ paint & ceramics ring leader. She gets quite passionate telling of the UGLY QUILTERS’ past efforts to raise money to buy the kilns they use for pottery making. “We held bake sales, sold cookies and had garage sales,” she explains.
She worries what is going to happen when the current senior center closes and the new one opens. Will they have a spot? Is anyone holding their place in line?
I remember the first time I toured the senior center on Peters Street. I saw first hand what was happening in that building. It was amazing.
It makes me sad to think there is anxiety down there today. But don’t worry fans of the UGLY QUILTERS, the magic on Peters Street will be transferred and expanded upon on Porter Avenue.
The new senior center facility will be so much better. Two scary things stuck out to me on that first trip to the Peters Street senior center. First of all it was the fact it was multi-level. Seniors with mobility issues were consistently challenged — that’s me trying to say it as politely as possible.
Secondly, there was the oldest elevator I believe I’ve ever seen in my life taking folks from floor to floor. Now this ancient elevator in this centuryish old historic former library turned senior center was kinda cool. I like antiques, but I’m not sure I like antique elevators in senior centers.
There were two problems, I mean big problems with the antique elevator. The first one was that it didn’t work all the time. That’s was a problem!
When it did’t work it would leave UGLY QUILTERS stuck in the basement. If they couldn’t amble up, they had to be carried up the long flight of stairs.
Secondly, at the time there were electrical power problems in that part of town. The east side of downtown Norman for years and years — did I say years? — was plagued with brown outs and black outs. This was because the electrical substation in the area didn’t have enough capacity to meet the electricity demand.
So here’s the scenario: On the days when the elevator was working, sometimes — especially in the summer when the AC’s were running — there wasn’t enough electrical power to run the elevator motor. Did you get that?
The elevator couldn’t carry UGLY QUILTERS up at times from the basement even when it was working because of a lack of electricity.
Yes this was happening in America. Yes this was happening in Oklahoma. Yes this was happening in Norman in the 2010’s. This wasn’t Ukraine with Russia dropping missiles on electrical substations. This was Oklahoma, a place where electric companies are allowed to defer maintenance for profits — oh no, don’t get me started.
Back to the UGLY QUILTERS, many of the UGLY QUILTERS are on fixed incomes. Have you looked at what social security pays lately? They have concerns about affording fees at the new senior center.
Take heart UGLY QUILTERS. The new senior center will have a sliding fee structure based on income and it slides all the way down to zero for those that need the help.
So have faith Norman and have faith UGLY QUILTERS, all is not lost. City staff has assured us there is a plan for you.
There will be a place for the UGLY QUILTERS. And most importantly the UGLY QUILTERS will be able to afford their new home! There will even be enough electricity to run the lights. I know it’s getting crazy — crazy good!
Norman — don’t let the nay sayers get you down. The UGLY QUILTERS are being heard and as long as we have UGLY QUILTERS you know all is good with our town.
PS: Email me at jcarterdvm@aol.com and let me know if you think the UGLY QUILTERS quilts are ugly. I know I don’t. I think the QUILTS and the UGLY QUILTERS are beautiful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.