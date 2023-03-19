By Andy Rieger
For The TranscriptThe third-floor seating in the Norman Public Library’s central branch affords one a birds-eye view of downtown Norman. The old-line downtown churches, campus and the stadium are all quite recognizable. Even the jumbo-sized scoreboard is in full view on game days.
If you know where to look, you can see the locations of past public libraries. The one on Gray, the one on Peters and even the location of what was considered Norman’s first library on Main Street.
The Women’s Coterie opened a small subscription library above a downtown grocery store in 1895, just a few years after our city was settled. For $1 a year, the library’s members could borrow from the 250-book collection. Non members could borrow a book for five cents a week.
• • •
That collection grew to about 600 books and was moved to a building on North Peters Avenue, then to a little house on Main Street.
In 1928, Norman voters approved a $25,000 bond issue and Barbour and Short Construction Co. built a fine new library on the corner of Symmes and Peters that served from 1929 to 1966 when the Gray Street location was opened. Money from the city’s Fourth of July celebration was used to buy new books just as the Great Depression struck the nation.
Norman has a strong history of supporting its public libraries. The downtown branch and Eastside branch were early projects funded by the Norman Forward campaign. So it’s not surprising that the Pioneer Library System, of which Norman is the headquarters, received the first Library of the Year Award from the Oklahoma Library Association.
• • •
My former neighbor Bill Lowry was the first director of the Pioneer Multi-County system. It was formed in 1958. Lowry, who lived near the library on Miller Street, wore bow ties and rode his English-racer style bicycle around town. He was what we thought all male librarians were to look like.
He was most recognizable at the library on Peters, my first library to visit as a child. The children’s area downstairs had the coldest water fountain in town. Additionally, it was one of the few public spaces that was air conditioned.
Never mind that we started going there on our bicycles before we learned to read. The children’s librarian was most accommodating as long as we kept our shirts and shoes on and kept quiet.
• • •
What will become of the nearly 95-year-old building on South Peters Avenue when the Norman Senior Citizens Center opens on Findlay Street next year? Several non-profits are looking at the building in hopes of giving it new life. The building’s been changed and cut up somewhat over the years but it’s worth preserving.
Here’s hoping it doesn’t end up in some farmer’s ditch in western Oklahoma, buried alongside many of Norman’s landmark and campus buildings that were deemed unworthy of preservation.
