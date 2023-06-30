The billboards went up on I-35 Thursday of last week - $102,468 for Police Officers in Plano, Texas - atleast someone is paying police officers what they’re worth.
Texans trying to poach hard-working well-trained Okies - again. They do it all the time. Why do we let them do that?
I would think most Oklahoma police officers are educated in our public schools. Their schooling is paid for by our tax dollars.
So if it costs $17,000/year for K - 12 education, it costs over $200,000 to get a potential officer out of high school. Then we spend another $100,000 in taxes getting them a criminal justice degree at a public university. At this stage of the game we have spent about a third of a million in hard earned Oklahoma tax payer dollars to educate and train an officer for the Plano, Texas police department. How smart is that?
Plano police recruits must have a Bachelor's Degree or at least 60 college semester hours in addition to having three years of active military service or two years full-time, paid, sworn law enforcement experience in order to be employed.
The bar to be a police officer is quite high in Plano, but they do pay them for it.
So is it the cities of Oklahoma fault Plano is trying to steal (pun intended) our police officers? Or is the better question - Is the disparity between Plano and city police officer salaries in Oklahoma the city’s fault?
I say no. Every city in Oklahoma is set up for failure by the State of Oklahoma. They are priming cities for employee poaching!
If you ever played sports your coach likely told you to “set yourself up for success.” That means get in shape. It means practice. It means study the playbook. It means do your home work.
In business, it means train your employees. Have the right tools. Have enough resources to adequately satisfy your customers needs.
When it comes to cities, they must administer funds correctly. But first, they must have funds to administer. If you want to pay your police officers a salary worthy of their training, time and talent you must have revenue to accomplish that goal.
OKLAHOMA IS THE ONLY STATE IN THE NATION TO LIMIT CITIES REVENUE FOR SALARIES TO ONLY SALES TAX.
Sales tax obsession is where Oklahoma ties its cities hands. By limiting revenue streams for salaries and other operating expenses to only sales tax Oklahoma cities have a hard ceiling to what they can pay police and other city employees.
This policy of single source sales tax revenue is so dumb. That’s why no other state in America does it.
First of all sales tax is so regressive. The largest percentage of tax burden is paid by those than can afford it the least. By definition, a regressive tax is a type of tax that is assessed regardless of income, in which low- and high-income earners pay the same dollar amount. They’re regressive because they take a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers than from high-income taxpayers
Secondly, it’s anti-business. It discourages sales by raising the cost of goods sold.
Texas on the other hand has set their cities up for success by giving cities a menu of revenue options. Each city can then blend those revenue streams however they see fit, tailoring them to meet the needs of their community.
As a small businessman for 35 years it seems to me when sales tax are approaching 10% it starts to seriously influence the psyche of a shopper and negatively affect sales.
Meaning when sales tax rates are high, consumers spend more money on taxes and have less to spend on additional goods. This drives down general demand, or forces businesses to reduce prices to keep demand steady. There is no doubt in my mind sales taxes are anti-business.
For the sake of debate let’s call a 10% sales tax a hard ceiling for cities trying to raise revenue to pay for example, police officers. So what are Oklahoma cities left to do as most Oklahoma cities are at or near 10%? Let their well trained highly educated police officers get poached away? Yep! That’s what they do. That’s all they can do. The state has tied their hands.
How are Oklahoma cities ever going to get the resources to fix the chronic problem of low wages? The state will need to set them free. The state needs to set them up for success.
The state of Oklahoma must supply Oklahoma cities the same menu of revenue streams that every other state in the nation offers to their cities.
In doing so it would check three boxes - allow cities to pay competitive salaries, have less regressive taxation and be pro-business all at the same time.
It would be the smart thing to do but I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for this legislature or Governor to do it.
