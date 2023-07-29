OG&E reminds me of the sick old steer that doesn’t know you are trying to help him. You rope him, drag him to the chute, he’s kicking, striking, biting and blowing snot all over you while you’re trying to give him a penicillin shot. You’re thinking, “Dude, I’m just trying to help!”
And so it was at the OG&E franchise agreement community meetings or at least the one I attended.
It started off so elemental, so sophomoric. It reminded me of the PTA meetings where you would go and the kindergarten teacher would get up and talk. You would think “bless her heart” she can’t get out of the “talking to 5 year olds” speech pattern even though she’s talking to adults.
The crowd at the meeting I attended was far from five year olds. First of all there were 30 people there but 1/3 of them were OG&E people.
Of the 18 or so private citizens, one was a homeless guy sleeping in the back. There was another person that seemed new to the discussion.
He had thoughtful questions, but ones that had been answered 100 times if you had attended or tuned into any of the franchise agreement study sessions over the last five years. By the way, Norman’s been operating just fine without a franchise agreement.
The rest of the crowd were old faces and seasoned warriors of the OG&E wars. This means two wards of citizens were invited which equals about 30,000 people. A dozen and a half showed up. Yawn!
The warriors were not there looking to hear from OG&E that they pay their taxes, donate to the United Way, and help the occasional school — like every other business in Norman — along with saying “cheese,” “Liking” them on Facebook and trying their “App.”
First of all, questions had to be submitted in writing — don’t get me started. One of the first ones grabbed the crowds attention as they bobbed their heads in unison.
They heard this poignant question. Why 3% and 25 years? This refers to the 3% franchise fee OG&E pays Norman for our business. The 25 years refers to the length of the contract.
“That’s just the way we do it” was OG&E’s thought provoking answer. There were laughs, smirks, eye rolls and giggles in the audience. Someone in the audience was bold enough not to write down his follow up question and shouted out “Huh?”
He received the collective shrugging of the shoulders from the bakers dozen of OG&E reps in response. It was like I was watching emojis being played out in real time with real people. Me — now watching and eating popcorn.
No, the seasoned warriors who represent the interests and concerns of the people of Norman and I would argue the state of Oklahoma wanted more than what they got from OG&E that night.
They wanted to hear solutions to problems. Like every city in Oklahoma including Norman is underfunded. The Oklahoma legislature has limited funding of cities to only sales tax. We’re the only state in the nation to do that.
One supplemental source of income for cities is the franchise agreement fee. It’s a fee that utilities pay every city they serve. OG&E’s payment is low. It’s 3% of their gross sales.
ONG pays 4.25%? Can’t OG&E pay the same? Then let the city use the additional revenue to give our police officers a raise or complete the Legacy Trail around town.
Secondly, if we heard them say it once they said it ten times in answering questions. They would say, “We don’t know.” Especially when it came to advances in technology questions.
It appears no one knows what the future will hold, most of all OG&E, so why bind Norman to an archaic 25 year agreement? A series of five year agreements would work just fine.
At the current rate of technology change — what OG&E is doing today could be obsolete in 5 years. Why should we sign a 25 year agreement? Why would we want to be married to that sick old steer living in the 19th century while we’re living in the 21st century? That concept is antiquated.
Legislature fix it!
Third, put a commitment to clean energy in the agreement. Norman is sick and tired of pollution. We want clean air. We want clean water. We want our utility companies to use clean energy. Nuf said!
Fouth, bury the lines. David Ross Boyd, the first President of OU, planted 10,000 trees in this city. Those that are left are the essence of the quality of life in core Norman. The problem is every utility company of this city jumps at the opportunity to chop a tree down or trim them in a way that is a death sentence. Bury the utility lines!
New construction requires utility lines be buried because of the aesthetics, because it decreases the susceptibility to storm damage, because it increases safety, and it increases reliability.
Hey OG&E! Commit in the franchise agreement to burying the lines.
Their strategy in the last election appeared to be to go for a low voter turnout with the hopes that maybe it would squeak thru — it failed.
Their new strategy appears to be to have the vote on Super Tuesday and try for a high turn out election. It’s going to fail also.
Not to say they couldn’t buy the election by using scare tactics and spending a quarter of a million dollars on direct mail. NOTE: I’d rather they spend a quarter of a million dollars on burying the electrical lines and the eyesore on Jenkins Road east of the new OU softball stadium.
In summary, Norman has got the same old song from OG&E in their franchise agreement community meetings. It’s not live music. It’s a broken record. To quote Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler “It’s the same old story, same old song and dance — my friend.” They are hardly our friend.
In the words of one of the warriors, “Cities like Norman are never going to be able to negotiate with OG&E until the moratorium on the provision in our state constitution is lifted giving municipalities the right to condemn and purchase the distribution system at fair market value. Unless Cities have the option to exercise that right, OG&E can and has said — take it or leave it.”
Legislature fix it!
OG&E needs a new singer/songwriter.
To quote The Departed’s front man Cody Canada, Norman is “sick and tired” of the same old song.
