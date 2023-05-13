Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy has been assessing people’s opinions for around 40 years, covering politics and public policy like most Washington-based pollsters, but the firm also surveys communities across the country.
Through their surveys, they can take a community’s temperature and they can tell the sick ones from the healthy ones. And if you talk to them, they might even offer prescriptions for how to get back on the road to recovery.
Mason-Dixon Principal Larry Harris has surveyed plenty of communities in his career. He talks about dying cities weighed down by poor economies and obsolete industries, and he’s seen healthy towns with resources and amenities other communities could only dream of having.
After surveying 625 Norman residents on quality-of-life issues last month, Harris says Norman has lots of upside, but that doesn’t mean it’s a healthy community.
“You guys got it all happening,” Harris said after his survey results were unveiled to the One Norman Visioning Task Force on Wednesday. “You have a great community of assets, but the problem is, you have yourselves.”
In other words, Harris believes Norman has everything it needs to be a successful, vibrant, free-standing community. But to accomplish that, its people must get out of the way.
In talking with the Maryland resident on Thursday, I could tell he likes Norman, but his words reflected frustration and even bewilderment. And it’s easy to see why. His survey results are in conflict, suggesting some kind of social short circuit, tied in a weird knot, kind of like the one we see in national politics.
For example, 78% of respondents rated the overall quality of life in Norman as good or excellent, which is a very high percentage that Harris rarely sees on those types of questions. Meanwhile, most of the respondents believe the quality of life in Norman will deteriorate over the next five years, and only 52% believe Norman is headed in the right direction.
There are other conflicts as well, such as 68% of respondents rate Norman’s economy as good or excellent, and 62% say there are plenty of jobs in Norman. Despite that optimistic view, nearly half of respondents are concerned about the future of their jobs or family members’ jobs in Norman.
A vast majority, 84%, believe Norman is an inviting place, and the same percentage gave positive rating on Norman’s parks and playgrounds. Seventy percent gave good or excellent ratings on the availability of quality healthcare. But nearly half gave negative ratings on public safety and said driving in Norman is difficult.
The survey reflects many more community perspectives on issues ranging from housing, and community leadership to ratings on Norman’s desirability as a place to live, and the likelihood of leaving Norman. For a full listing of survey results, go to onenorman.org/quality-of-life-survey.
Norman Economic Development Coalition President and Chief Executive Lawrence McKinney said his office commissioned the survey, and its results were not surprising. He realized Norman was a community in conflict shortly after arriving here in 2021. One of the first things he did as leader of the NEDC was conduct a market analysis through focus group interviews with 140 people. Their responses told a pervasive story of turmoil within the Norman community.
McKinney asked focus group members how they would characterize the Norman economy, and there was a cascade of passionate responses.
One person said Norman is “too dependent on OU. We’ve done nothing with our own potential.” Another said, Norman’s economy is “good, but nowhere close to the potential of the third-largest city in Oklahoma.”
A respondent told McKinney that Norman is “lagging behind Moore” and other neighboring communities, while other interviewees blamed the Norman City Council. The “council isn’t in sync with the majority of voters, which keeps us divided and stagnant,” one resident said.
Another respondent said, “Our decline is related to the attitude and spirit of the council. You can only live off the OU fat for so long.”
One asked, “How is it that every strip center in Moore is thriving and clean while every strip center, except UNP, in Norman is dying. You can thank the city council and two OU professors for that.”
Hundreds of the focus group’s remarks are documented in a 16-page appendix McKinney has included in notebooks distributed to One Norman Visioning Task Force members.
He said the Mason-Dixon survey as well as responses from his focus group interviews contain important perspectives One Norman Vision Task Force members should have as they continue their work to help chart a plan and a vision for Norman’s future.
Quint Studer, a nationally known speaker on healthy communities, presented the Mason-Dixon survey results at Wednesday’s task force session. He told the group that Norman has concerns, but it also has plenty of good. Cultivating a positive and cohesive community spirit should be the driving force behind making Norman better.
“You’ve got the vehicle and you’ve got the destination,” he said. “Now, it comes down to driving that vehicle out of the mud. I’ve traveled to a lot of communities, and you’re really close to being a great community. You owe it to your children to make Norman a great community.”
