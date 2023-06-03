No one was quite sure what the One Norman Visioning Task Force would produce when it came together for the first time six weeks ago. There weren’t even any guarantees the outcome would be all that useful.
But the roller coaster of uncertainty, frustration, cynicism, optimism, hope, and pride finally ended on Wednesday, and the 100-member cross section of Norman’s population got a first glimpse at what it had created. Instead of division, it found unity and instead of radical, it found rational.
The diverse mix of Norman residents might have walked in expecting differences, but, in the end, it saw alignment. And that was a pleasant surprise considering the divisiveness that has reigned over so many of our community issues in recent years.
Moderated by the seasoned pros at the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, the task force worked within a unique series of town hall discussions that provided all 100 members as many opportunities as they wanted to speak up and share their perspectives, views, values, and opinions. And, unlike other forums we’ve seen in Norman, respect, civility, and encouragement were at the foundation of these discussions.
So, in the spirit of cooperation and constructiveness, task force members labored for hours, piecing together an aspirational picture of what Norman should look like. The group covered all six foundations of our community, education, economic development, infrastructure, government, private sector leadership and quality of life.
How many times have we seen a large demographic cross section of a city pulling together to re-envision what their community should look like? That doesn’t happen very often, and Norman is not a small town. It’s Oklahoma’s third largest city, so when members came together, they felt the gravity and they understood the importance.
Sessions began with a troubling array of metrics showing Norman’s slippage in stature over the last 20 years, and members reviewed a quality-of-life survey that reflects a conflicted community searching for direction.
The task force eventually rolled up its sleeves and split into five work groups with about 20 members in each room. That’s where the discussions began to flow, and the thoughts came raining down. Each aspiration for a better Norman was noted, and at the end, the groups voted on the best ideas and passed them forward.
The whole process ended on Wednesday when the entire task force reassembled to consider the compendium of ideas that came out of the work groups, and what they saw was almost eerie. The groups were all talking about the same values and the same aspirations, as though the discussions were converging through the walls.
A full draft of the task force’s visioning document will be presented to the community at a town hall meeting on July 12, and when it is, the public will see objectives that any successful community would want to pursue.
The report will list dozens of aspirations, and at the top of those lists will be calls for things like walkable, safe neighborhood developments with housing that is affordable for all income levels. The task force wants Norman to have a strategy for attracting, retaining, and supporting quality teachers, and it wants Norman to have a city government that is easy to work with, where public-private partnerships can fund infrastructure investments that support economic development.
The task force called for a safe and secure water supply and a local government that is consistent, predictable, and reliable. The task force said it wants the city to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports local startups, and it wants the community to be an entertainment destination that showcases festivals, arts, sports, and other regional events.
The report will contain many more aspirations that envision Norman as a safe, active, and healthy community with sweeping entertainment opportunities and an open door to sustainable economic growth.
NEDC Senior Vice President and One Norman Vision Coordinator Crystal Romanyscyn believes the One Norman process may have produced a source of hope for the community. In the end, the One Norman Vision document may cut through perceptions that Norman is divided, and it may show closer alignment than people realized.
“The last few weeks have been fun for me,” she said. “You see these people working hard to put all this together. Anytime you can get that many people together to bring change to a community is exciting to me.”
At the end of the day, she said, they came together, and through their differences, they produced a vision for Norman that the whole community can support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.