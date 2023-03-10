When an otter travels across land, it drags its tail. When a beaver travels across land it also drags its tail. So how do you decide if the tracks you are staring at along the banks of the Canadian river are Otter or Beaver tracks?
It begins with fact-finding. It involves research. It involves analysis. It involves mathematics and the calculation of probability. These are all of the critical thinking skills that can be developed in an outdoor class room. What if “Are these Otter or Beaver tracks?” was the first question your 10th grade science teacher asked you in class? Might you get interested in STEM education?
A lack of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) trained individuals has been identified as a critical deficiency in Oklahoma’s workforce.
It’s thought to be a major reason why our economy has difficulty expanding and diversifying. A grand park along the Canadian river with a nature center and an outdoor classroom would give students that opportunity.
Imagine a teacher challenging a student to solve the riddle — otter or beaver tracks? The teacher goes on to say, “Let’s get some facts that will help us determine probability. For starters lets research if otters live in the Canadian river.”
Media research discovers KOCO channel 5 saying last October 28th. “WildCare Oklahoma helps river otters. After months of rehabilitation, four river otters are back on their feet and swimming in the Canadian River.” WildCare Oklahoma released otters in the Canadian river last fall.
WildCare is Oklahoma’s premier wildlife rehabilitation facility. They rehabilitate over 7000 injured or orphaned wildlife every year. They are funded entirely by donations.
Knowing WildCare released otters last fall certainly increases the probability the tracts could be river otters. What else do we know about otters? We know they burrow into the bank of rivers to create a den where they have an average litter of 3 or 4 pups. We know they are cute — which is the biggest understatement I can think of. They’re beyond cute. Watching river otters play and frolic is about as good as it gets. They are very entertaining.
River otters are native to Norman but are under threat from habitat loss and drought. I remember Mark Howery, chairman of the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee and a biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, talking of otters moving from the Canadian River into farm ponds in rural Norman in 2011 when the drought had run the river dry.
Otters had a tough year in 2011, but not as tough as the otter pups WildCare raised last summer when their den was unearthed by construction equipment.
They were orphaned but fortunately none were injured. WildCare’s dedicated team of wildlife specialists raised them to adulthood.
Oklahoma’s otter population got a big boost 40 years ago when otters from Louisiana were reintroduced into parts of eastern Oklahoma. They have done well and have even been seen playing as far west as the ponds at OCCC’s SW OKC campus.
Beavers are quite common in Oklahoma. So some detective work is necessary to discern the answer to our question. Following the tracts from the river might provide us a clue. Note: clue in next weeks column.
It’s hard to believe that this much nature exists within sight of Owen Field. Right here in Norman.
Environmental Education is defined as a multi-disciplinary field integrating biology, chemistry, physics, ecology, earth science, atmospheric science, mathematics, and geography. It’s also known as ecoeducation. It is taught outside the traditional classroom. Aquariums, zoos, parks, and nature centers are the school. Ecoeducation stimulates student’s critical and creative thinking. It develops skills students use to make informed decisions.
So look at the tracks in this picture. Do your research. Calculate the probability. What do you think? Otter or Beaver?
Let us know at jcarterdvm@aol.com. Watch for clues in next weeks column.
