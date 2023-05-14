The 1964 Transcript “Progress” edition — remember those — featured the new, modern dormitories on the University of Oklahoma’s south campus. A former newspaper colleague was featured in that color photo.
The 12-story Adams Center began serving students in 1964. It’ll be the first of the campus dorms to come down. OU plans to replace them with more modern housing to serve the next generation of students.
A demolition ceremony earlier this month allowed former dorm residents to say goodbye. A campaign to save and restore the towers was short-lived. The four towers that make up Adams Center: Johnson, McCasland, Muldrow and Tarman will be in the history books in a few weeks. All were named for prominent Oklahomans.
After Adams, OU will begin tearing down Walker Tower and Couch Tower. Because the dorms weren’t full when they opened, Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation came to the rescue and convinced the US Postal Training Center to become a tenant.
Couch Tower was home to thousands of Postal Training Center students in the 1970s before the operation was consolidated off campus on State Highway 9.
• • •
Although OU classes began in 1890, the university didn’t begin operating its own dormitories until the 1920s. Before then, students lived in sorority and fraternity houses and rented rooms around campus.
Women got the first on-campus homes. Two buildings facing Elm Street opened at the start of the 1926-1927 school year.
The Hester-Robertson dormitories housed 244 women with a kitchen, dining room and study lounge, according to OU historian David Levy, writing in The University of Oklahoma A History, Volume 2.
Catholics and Masons had opened off-campus dormitories earlier but Hester-Robertson were the first owned and operated by the university. The now vacant Newman Hall on Boyd Street rented rooms cheap to Catholic students.
The OU-owned dorms were named for Elizabeth Jane Hester, who spent her life ministering to Choctaw and Chickasaw Indians, and Ann Eliza Worcester Robertson, who worked among the Creek Indians, translating the New Testament into the Creek language, according to Levy’s book.
• • •
The end of World War II brought a housing crisis to campus. Eventually the Regents approved construction of Woodrow Wilson Center, Jefferson House, the Niemann Apartments and later Cate Center. But as the returning soldiers enrolled it became apparent to OU President George L. Cross that he had a housing problem.
A group of returning veterans came to Evans Hall and told Cross that if the university didn’t resolve the housing problem by the fall of 1946 they would be pitching tents on the North Oval. The university had leased 30 trailer houses and installed them north of Jefferson House, across Jenkins from the football stadium, but that wasn’t nearly enough.
Cross, writing in his book, “The University of Oklahoma and World War II,” says a Dallas alumni read of the university’s plight and offered materials for pre-fab housing units. Without money to pay for them, Cross ordered 200, two-bedroom units and 300, one-bedroom “Quonset” huts.
• • •
The First National Bank of Oklahoma City lent Cross $500,000 for the down payment until bonds could be sold to pay the project’s $1.25 million bill. Overnight, Sooner City was born.
The bonds were paid back in five years with rental payments. Afterwards, the rents were used for more campus housing. Sooner City even had a little store and its own child care center. Forty percent of the returning Veterans were married and half had children.
Rarely was a unit vacant for long as demand was strong through the 1950s and 1960s. One tenant told me he remembers living there and waking up with ice on the inside of the windows.
None of the units remain on campus today. Most were sold at auction to farmers and ranchers who converted them to chicken houses and storage units.
